ऐसा रहेगा विंटर सीजन:इंदौर में इस साल ठंड 15 दिन ज्यादा पड़ेगी, पारा भी ज्यादा लुढ़केगा

इंदौर31 मिनट पहले
गुरुवार शाम भी बीआरटीएस पर गुलाबी ठंड का अहसास हुआ। रात में भी ओस पड़ने लगी है।
  • प्रशांत महासागर के ला नीना का रहेगा इस साल जोरदार असर
  • नवंबर पहले सप्ताह बाद चमकेगी ठंड, दिसंबर मध्य से जनवरी अंत तक कड़ाके की सर्दी

प्रशांत महासागर से ला नीना प्रभाव के कारण इंदौर सहित मध्यप्रदेश में इस बार न सिर्फ जोरदार सर्दी पड़ेगी, बल्कि ज्यादा दिन चलेगी। इस बार डेढ़ महीने कड़ाके की ठंड पड़ेगी। मौसम विभाग का अनुमान है कि इस बार दिसंबर के दूसरे सप्ताह से लेकर जनवरी अंत तक तेज ठंड पड़ेगी। पिछले साल की तुलना में ठंड के 15 दिन इस बार ज्यादा रहेंगे। मौसम रुक-रुक कर बहने वाली सर्द हवाओं के कारण ज्यादा कठोर हो सकता है।

इंदौर सहित मध्यप्रदेश में नवंबर के पहले सप्ताह बाद ठंड चमकने लगेगी। इस बार दक्षिण-पश्चिम मानसून की विदाई 28 अक्टूबर को हुई है। इससे पहले वर्ष 2016 में मानसून इतनी देरी से विदा हुआ है। 28 सितम्बर को राजस्थान से इसकी शुरुआत हुई थी और पूरे एक महीने लगे। ऐसा 30 वर्ष पहले 1975 में हुआ था।

मौसम केंद्र भोपाल में रडार इंचार्ज वेदप्रकाश सिंह ने बताया कि धीरे-धीरे दिन का तापमान 30 डिग्री से कम होगा और रात का 16 से 18 के बीच रहेगा। नवंबर से जम्मू-कश्मीर के ऊपर पश्चिमी विक्षोभ का असर रहेगा। जैसे-जैसे यह उत्तर भारत के मैदानी इलाकों की ओर शिफ्ट होगा ठंड का असर बढ़ता जाएगा। पूरा नवम्बर और दिसम्बर के पहले सप्ताह तक गुलाबी ठंड रहेगी। जनवरी के आखिरी तक कड़ाके की ठंड पड़ेगी। जनवरी में पाला पडऩे का अनुमान है। इसका असर पहले से तीसरे सप्ताह तक रहेगा। वहीं दिसम्बर के आखिरी और जनवरी के पहले सप्ताह में ओला वृष्टि का अनुमान है।

मानसून की विदाई के साथ ठंड ने भी समय पर आमद दर्ज कराई। अभी सुबह 10 से शाम 4 बजे तक गर्माहट महसूस होती है। इसके बाद तापमान में कमी आना शुरू हो जाती है। शाम साढ़े 4 बजे तक तापमान उच्चतम स्तर पर जाने के बाद तेजी से नीचे आ रहा है। ठंड इसलिए समय पर आई है, क्योंकि पश्चिमी विक्षोभ का असर यहां नहीं हो रहा है। विक्षोभ की वजह से बादल छाए रहते हैं।

ऐसे समझें ला-नीना का प्रभाव

प्रशांत महासागर में इस बार समुद्र का तापमान सामान्य से 0.5 डिग्री कम चल रहा है। प्रशांत में पानी और हवा के सतही तापमान से ही बारिश, गर्मी और ठंड का पैटर्न तय होता है। ला-नीना प्रभाव में प्रशांत महासागर में दक्षिणी अमेरिका से इंडोनेशिया की तरफ हवाएं चलती हैं, जो सतह के गरम पानी को उड़ाने लगती हैं। इसका असर ये होता है कि सतह पर ठंडा पानी उठने लगता है। इससे सामान्य से ज्यादा ठंडक पूर्वी प्रशांत के पानी में देखी जाती है। ला नीना प्रभाव के चलते ठंड में हवाएं तेज चलती हैं। इससे भूमध्य रेखा के पास सामान्य से ज़्यादा ठंड हो जाती है। इसी का असर मौसम पर पड़ता है।

