कोरोना संक्रमण:इंदौर का सवाल- रात के कर्फ्यू से क्या कोरोना रोक सकते हैं?, एक्सपर्ट- यह जागरूकता के लिए है भीड़ कम तो कोरोना कम होगा ही

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
सबसे बड़ा कोरोना विस्फोट: 546 नए मरीज, 3 मौत

कोरोना के बढ़ते मामलों को देखते हुए सरकार द्वारा रात के कर्फ्यू की घोषणा के बाद से इस पर लगातार बहस हो रही है। लोग सवाल उठा रहे हैं कि आखिर रात में कर्फ्यू लगाने से क्या फायदा होगा। नेशनल इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ मेंटल हेल्थ एंड साइंस के डॉ. आलोक वाजपई व चोइथराम हॉस्पिटल के डॉ. पीयूष जोशी कहते हैं, संक्रमण रोकने का उपाय सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग, मास्क और भीड़ भरे स्थानों से बचना ही है।

उन सारे सवालों के जवाब जो लोग नाइट कर्फ्यू को लेकर लगातार पूछ रहे हैं

नवंबर के दूसरे सप्ताह बाद केस बढ़ने की वजह क्या है?

- यह सामान्य प्रक्रिया है। पिछले दिनों लोग जिस तरह लापरवाह हुए, उसका तयशुदा नतीजा हमारे सामने है।

बीच में केस बहुत कम हो गए थे, तब भी लॉकडाउन नहीं था?

- त्योहारों पर जिस तरह से आवाजाही और आपसी मेल-मुलाकात अधिक रही है। उसी से केसेस बढ़े हैं।

ऐसे में इस वक्त सबसे जरूरी कदम क्या उठाना चाहिए ?

- उपाय वही है, मास्क, सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग और सैनिटाइजेशन।

नाइट कर्फ्यू से लोग नाराज हैं?

- नाराज होने की बात नहीं, इससे लोगों में जागरूकता बढ़ेगी, उन्हें लगेगा कि अब भी नहीं समझे तो अगला कदम दिन का कर्फ्यू है।

क्या इतने से काम चल जाएगा?

- नहीं, इसके साथ प्रशासन को मास्क, डिस्टेंसिंग के लिए सख्ती बरतना होगी। अभी एक-दो माह ज्यादा संवेदनशील हैं।

जागरूकता का क्या यही तरीका है?

- इससे बड़े स्तर पर मैसेज जाएगा। बाकी पब्लिक अनाउंसमेंट, पोस्टर आदि का भी इस्तेमाल कर सकते हैं।

रात का कर्फ्यू लगाने से केसेस कम होने की कितनी उम्मीद है?

- सीधे तौर पर तो कहना मुश्किल है, लेकिन जागरूकता बढ़ने से इसका असर जरूर होगा। संख्या कम होगी।

वैसे भी रात को लोग घरों में रहते हैं, तब भी क्या असरदार होगा?

- यह सही है कि जहां नाइट लाइफ ज्यादा है, उन शहरों में इस तरह की पहल अधिक कारगर होगी।

जिन शहरों में ज्यादा नाइट लाइफ नहीं है वहां इसकी क्या जरूरत?

- शादियों का समय है, लोग कम बाहर निकलेंगे तो संक्रमण से बचेंगे।

विदेशों में भी अधिक कारगर रहे नाइट कर्फ्यू

दुनिया के ज्यादातर देशों ने कोरोना संक्रमण को नियंत्रित करने के लिए कर्फ्यू का इस्तेमाल किया है। एक स्टडी के मुताबिक ऑस्ट्रेलिया, स्पेन जैसे देशों में जहां नाइट लाइफ कल्चर है वहां रात के कर्फ्यू ज्यादा कारगर रहे हैं। एपिडेमोलॉजिस्ट व टोरंटो यूनिवर्सिटी के एसोएिसएट प्रोफेसर कोलिन फर्नेस के अनुसार, कर्फ्यू संक्रमण रोकने का अच्छा माध्यम हो सकते हैं बशर्ते सही तरीके से लागू किया जाए। इसका फैसला स्थानीय स्तर पर ही लेना चाहिए।

