नदी शुद्धिकरण:शुक्रवार से शुरू होगा इंदौर का तीसरा बड़ा एसटीपी

इंदौर9 मिनट पहले
आजाद नगर एसटीपी

इंदौर में बहने वाली दोनों नदियों की सफाई के लिए बनाए जा रहे 6 एसटीपी प्लांट में से आजाद नगर में बनाए जा रहे पांचवे प्लांट की शुक्रवार से टेस्टिंग शुरू हो जाएगी। ये प्लांट इंदौर में सीवरेज का गंदा पानी साफ करने के लिए बनाए गए प्लांट में तीसरा सबसे बड़ा प्लांट है। 35 एम.एल.डी. पानी की रोजाना सफाई करने की क्षमता रखने वाले इस प्लांट के शुरू होने के बाद कान्ह नदी में साफ पानी बहने लगेगा।कान्ह नदी पर आजादनगर में बन रहे इस प्लांट पर निर्माण और मशीनरी से जुड़े सभी कामों के पूरा होने के बाद इसकी इलेक्ट्रिक टेस्टिंग का काम भी पूरा हो गया है। अब इसमें सीवरेज की लाइनों के साथ ही नदी में बहकर आने वाले गंदे पानी को अंदर लेने का काम शुरू किया जाएगा। पहले इस प्लांट में पानी को अंदर लेकर एसटीपी में बनाए गए बड़े-बड़े टैंक की जांच की जाएगी। इनमें निर्माण के दौरान जो लीकेज आए हैं, उन्हें सही करने के बाद इसमें स्लज डालकर पानी की सफाई का काम शुरू किया जाएगा। इस प्लांट में आजादनगर, मूसाखेड़ी, पालदा, पालदा उद्योगनगर, शिवनगर, नवलखा, चितावद आदि क्षेत्रों का गंदा पानी सीवरेज की लाइनों से लाया जाएगा। इस प्लांट को बनाने में नगर निगम को 35 करोड़ रुपए की लागत आई है। इस प्लांट के शुरू होने के बाद इससे रोजाना 35 एम.एल.डी. ट्रीट किया हुआ पानी मिलेगा। इस साफ किए हुए पानी को नगर निगम नदी में तो छोडेगा साथ ही इसका उपयोग विश्वविद्यालय के खंडवा रोड परिसर में स्थित उद्यानों में, चिड़ियाघर की हरियाली को बनाए रखने के साथ ही रेसीडेंसी एरिया, नवलखा की कॉलोनियों में बने उद्यानों में भी किया जाएगा। इसके साथ ही नगर निगम इस प्लांट से साफ पानी की सप्लाय के लिए एक लाइन भी डाल रही है जिससे न सिर्फ एसटीपी के बाहर बल्कि अन्य स्थानों पर भी हाईड्रेंट भी बनाए जाएंगे। जहां से निर्माण और उद्यानिकी के काम के लिए लोग ट्रीट किया हुआ पानी ले सकेंगे। नगर निगम के प्रभारी कार्यपालन यंत्री सुनील गुप्ता के मुताबिक इसमें कुछ छोटी टेस्टिंग का काम बाकी है, जिसे गुरुवार को पूरा कर लिया जाएगा। जिसके बाद शुक्रवार से इसमें पानी लेकर इसकी लीकेज टेस्टिंग की जाएगी।

दो बड़े प्लांट पहले से कर रहे काम

इंदौर में कान्ह नदी पर ही इससे पहले दो बड़े एसटीपी नगर निगम ने बनवाए हैं, इनमें सबसे पुराना 78 एम.एल.डी. क्षमता का प्लांट और 223 एम.एम.डी. क्षमता का एक अन्य प्लांट काम कर रहा है। ये इंदौर का तीसरा सबसे बड़ा एसटीपी रहेगा।

नदियों में साफ पानी बहाने के लिए बना रहे प्लांट

नगर निगम द्वारा इंदौर में बहने वाली कान्ह और सरस्वती नदी में साफ पानी बहाने के लिए शहर के अलग-अलग हिस्सों में 6 एसटीपी बनाए जा रहे हैं। इनमें प्रतिक सेतु और बिजलपुर तालाब पर बने एसटीपी पहले से ही काम कर रहे हैं। वहीं नहर भंडारा और राधास्वामी न्यास के पास में बने एसटीपी की टेस्टिंग जारी है। वहीं सीपी शेखर नगर उद्यान के पास बनाया जा रहा एक अन्य एसटीपी अभी निर्माणाधीन है।

