समस्या:उद्योगपति सीधे लेना चाहते जमीन, लेकिन शासन की ईओआई नीति के कारण देरी

  • उद्योगपतियों को जमीन देने से पहले कहा जा रहा एक्सप्रेशन ऑफ इंटरेस्ट बताएं

इंदौर रीजन में कोरोना प्रभाव से उबरते हुए फिर से नए प्रोजेक्ट में जमीन लेने के लिए उद्योगपति आवेदन कर रहे हैं, लेकिन अब शासन की नई नीति से वह उलझन में आ गए हैं। उद्योग विभाग द्वारा उद्योगपतियों को जमीन देने से पहले कहा जा रहा है कि वह एक्सप्रेशन ऑफ इंटरेस्ट (ईओआई) बताएं कि जमीन लेना चाहते हैं।

उद्योगपतियों के ईओआई आने के बाद फिर जमीन आवंटन शुरू करेंगे। इससे जमीन आवंंटन की प्रक्रिया में देरी हो रही है। इंदौर एकेवीएन ने भी इस मामले में उच्च अधिकारियों से कहा है कि इंदौर रीजन को इससे अलग रखा जाए, क्योंकि यहां उद्योगपति सीधे आकर जमीन खरीदना चाहता है और ईओआई की प्रक्रिया से प्रोजेक्ट में देरी हो रही है। बड़े प्रोजेक्ट को इस प्रक्रिया से मुक्त किया जाए, जिससे सीधे आवंटन की प्रक्रिया हो, नहीं तो उद्योगपति देरी होने पर अन्य प्रदेश में चला जाएगा।

ईओआई नीति आने के पहले करीब 250 लोगों को प्लॉट आवंटन हो चुका है, लेकिन इस नीति के आने के बाद मोहना में 150 हेक्टेयर जमीन, रतलाम व जावरा के प्लांट में करीब 300 उद्योगपतियों के आवेदन लंबित हैं। इन सभी ने ईओआई में आवेदन कर रखा है।

मेंटेनेंस शुल्क में 40 फीसदी से ज्यादा की बढ़ोतरी से जमीन पहले ही महंगी हो चुकी
अभी शासन से इस संबंध में इंदौर एकेवीएन को छूट नहीं मिली है, जिसके चलते रीजन में प्रस्तावित औद्योगिक प्लॉट आवंटन की प्रक्रिया में देरी शुरू हो गई है। इसके पहले शासन स्तर पर फैसला कर पीथमपुर में मेंटेनेंस शुल्क में 40 फीसदी से ज्यादा की बढ़ोतरी कर दी गई थी, जिससे उद्योगों की जमीन पहले ही महंगी हो गई है। ऐसे में प्रोजेक्ट की देरी से अब उद्योगपतियों के लिए मुश्किल हो गई है।

