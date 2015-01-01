पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Indore
  • Initiative By The City's Mechanical Engineer On Diwali, Group Formed UK And Dubai Transported More Than Thousand Kilos Of Indoor Snacks

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विदेशियों ने चखा स्वाद:दीपावली पर शहर के मैकेनिकल इंजीनियर की पहल, ग्रुप बना यूके और दुबई पहुंचाया हजार किलो से ज्यादा इंदौरी नमकीन

इंदौर40 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

(गौरव शर्मा) इंदौर का नमकीन और पोहा (कच्चे) से लेकर मिर्ची-मसाले, जीरावन और अन्य घरेलू सामान की डिमांड यूके (यूनाइटेड किंगडम) में भी है। वहां रह रहे इंदौर सहित प्रदेश के लोग यहां की सामग्री बुलवा रहे हैं। इस दीपावली की खुशियां भी वहां इंदौर के ही नमकीन और अन्य सामग्री के साथ मन रही है। यह संभव हुआ है यूके में रहने वाले इंदौर के मैकेनिकल इंजीनियर आदित्य दाधीच के प्रयासों से। उन्होंने अपने साथ इंदौर के 32 छोटे दुकानदार-व्यापारियों को भी जोड़ा है।

इनके माध्यम से वे वहां सामग्री बुलवाते हैं और पैकेट के माध्यम से डिलीवरी करते हैं। ऐसा करने से यहां के लोगों को रोजगार और शहर के सामान की ब्रांडिंग भी हो रही है। दाधीच ने बताया अक्टूबर से अब तक (दीपावली तक) वे 1200 से ज्यादा पैकेट (नमकीन, कच्चे पोहे, मिर्च-मसाले आदि) की डिलीवरी कर चुके हैं।

ऐसे शुरुआत: ग्रुप बनाया, सोशल मीडिया पर ऑर्डर

दाधीच ने कहा यूके में इंदौर के करीब 450 और प्रदेशभर के 700 से ज्यादा परिवार रहते हैं। इंदौर के नमकीन, पोहा (कच्चे), जीरावन, मिर्च-मसाले से लेकर अन्य सामग्री की डिमांड काफी ज्यादा रहती है। इसके लिए उन्होंने वाट्सएप ग्रुप बनाया। इसमें काफी ऑर्डर आए। इसके बाद उन्होंने इंदौर के लोगों से संपर्क किया। 32 से ज्यादा दुकानदार, व्यवसायी जुड़े और वहां (यूके में) सारी प्रक्रियाएं पूरी की। उन्होंने कहा इसके बाद उन्होंने डिलीवरी शुरू की।

प्रदेश के दुकानदारों को और जोड़ेंगे

दाधीच ने कहा उन्होंने वहां पर लाइसेंस और अन्य प्रक्रियाएं पूरी कर ली है। अब आगे सभी तरह के प्रोडक्ट की डिमांड और सप्लाय करेंगे। सभी तरह की सामग्री इंदौर सहित प्रदेश के व्यापारियों से ली जाएगी ताकि यहां की खास वस्तुओं की ब्रांडिंग हो, रोजगार भी बढ़े। उन्होंने कहा कोशिश है कि अगले एक-डेढ़ साल में सभी तरह के प्रोडक्ट की डिलीवरी की जाए।

इधर, 1000 से ज्यादा किलो नमकीन भेजा

शहर के नमकीन व्यवसायी मनीष अग्रवाल कहते हैं दीपावली के लिए अब तक 1000 से ज्यादा किलो नमकीन वे यूके और दुबई भिजवा चुके हैं। जो भी ऑर्डर आए थे, उन्होंने उसकी डिलीवरी करवाई। दुबई में पहले भी 300 किलो नमकीन भिजवाया था। अब इसके बाद त्योहार के दौरान फिर से ऑर्डर मिले। विदेशों में रहने वाले परिवारों में इंदौर के नमकीन की डिमांड सबसे ज्यादा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंचैम्पियन मुंबई के सूर्यकुमार और ईशान टॉप स्कोरर; संदीप ने कोहली को रिकॉर्ड 7 बार आउट किया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था से जुड़ने का प्रस्ताव मिल सकता है। इस मौके को हाथ से ना जाने दे। इसके साथ अपने स्वयं के कार्यों के प्रति भी जागरूक रहें। और अपनी योजनाओं को गोपनीय तरीके से क्रियान्वि...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें