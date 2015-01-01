पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डबल मर्डर की इनसाइड स्टोरी:पुलिस के शक की सुई 15 साल की नाबालिग बेटी और उसके दोस्तों पर, सुबह 4 बजे कुत्ता घुमाने घर से निकली थी बेटी

इंदौर29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आरक्षक ज्योति प्रसाद शर्मा और उनकी पत्नी की चाकू से गोद कर हत्या कर दी गई।

एरोड्रम थाना क्षेत्र में पुलिस आरक्षक ज्योति प्रसाद शर्मा और उनकी पत्नी की चाकू से गोद कर हत्या कर दी गई। इसका खुलासा गुरुवार सुबह होने के बाद क्षेत्र में सनसनी फैल गई। सूचना के बाद एरोड्रम पुलिस सहित आलाधिकारी मौके पर पहुंचे हैं। प्रारंभिक तौर पर पुलिस की शक की सुई पुलिसकर्मी की 15 साल की नाबालिग बेटी और उसके दोस्तों की ओर घूम रही है।हालांकि पुलिस ने अभी इस मामले में कोई पुष्टि नहीं की है। लेकिन डीआईजी हरिनारायणचारी मिश्रा का कहना है कि दो लोगों को चिन्हित कर लिया गया है और जल्द ही मामले का खुलासा कर दिया जाएगा।

हत्या के पीछे की यह कहानी आई सामने
सूत्रों की माने तो ज्योतीप्रसार की 15 साल बेटी सुबह साढ़े 4 बजे कुत्ता घुमाने निकली थी। पोती को कुत्ता घुमाते दादा हरिप्रसाद ने भी देखा था। इतनी ठंड में कुत्ता घुमाते देख, दादा का एक मन टोकने का हुआ, लेकिन फिर मन बदला और वे भीतर जाकर सो गए। करीब 5 बजे ऊपर रहने वाले किराएदार को शोर सुनाई दिया। हालांकि पिता और पुत्र में आए दिन विवाद होने से अक्सर ऐसी आवाजें आया करती थीं। यही कारण रहा कि किराएदार ने ज्यादा लोड नहीं लिया और सोते रहे। कुछ देर बाद फिर से सन्नाटा पसर गया

9 बजे चाय नहीं लाने पर हुआ खुलासा
सुबह करीब 9 बजे राेजाना चाय लेकर बहू नीलम ससुर के घर जाया करती थी। जब 9 बजे के बाद भी मां दादा को चाय देने नहीं पहुंची तो बेटा रिषभ अपने घर पहुंचा। दरवाजे पर बाहर से ताला लगा था, इस पर उसने खिड़की से झांका तो माता-पिता लहूलुहान दिखाई दिए। इसके पर उसने पत्थर से ताला तोड़ा। दरवाजा खोलने के बाद उसने पुलिस को सूचना दी। बेटे के रोने की आवाज सुन किराएदार, पड़ोस में रहने वाले दादा सहित अन्य लोग भी मौके पर आ गए। यहां बहू और बेटा रक्तरंजित पड़े हुए थे। इसी बीच दादा ने पोती के बारे में पूछा, क्योकि उन्होंने सुबह उसे कुत्ता घुमाते देखा था। भाई ने भीतर जाकर देखा, लेकिन वह कहीं नहीं मिली।

ऊपरी मंजिल में बंधा रहता था कुत्ता

सूत्रों की माने तो वारदात प्रेम-प्रसंग में होने की संभावना लग रही है। क्योंकि जिस कुत्ते को बेटी अलसुबह घुमा रही थी। वह अक्सर ऊपरी मंजिल में बंधा रहता था। बेटी सुबह 4 बजे उठी और कुत्ता ऊपर से लेकर नीचे आई और फिर उसे घुमाने लगी। कुत्ता घुमाने के दौरान ही संभवत: बदमाश घर में भीतर घुसे और सो रहे पति-पत्नी पर धारदार हथियार से हमला कर दिया। संभवत: ज्योतिप्रसाद की नींद खुल गई और इसके बाद बदमाश और उनके बीच संघर्ष शुरू हुआ। इसी दौरान जोर-जोर से आवाज आ रही थी, जिसे किराएदार ने सुनकर भी अनसुना कर दिया था।

सुबह करीब 5 से 5.30 वारदात
पुलिस को शक है कि बदमाश दो से ज्यादा हो सकते हैं। मामले में दो लोगांे पर शक भी जताया गया है। इन्होंने अलुसबह 5 से साढ़े 5 बजे के बीच वारदात को अंजाम दिया है। ज्योतिप्रसाद के पिता हरिप्रसाद शर्मा रिटायर्ड डीएसपी हैं। इनकी चार बेटी और दो बेटे हैं। इनमें से ज्योति बड़े थे और पुलिस में थे। जबकि छोटा बेटा संजय इंजीनियर है और दिल्ली में रहता है। घटना की जानकारी के बाद वह भी दिल्ली से इंदौर के लिए रवाना हो गया है।

15वीं बटालियन में पदस्थ थे आरक्षक ज्योति प्रसाद
डीआईजी हरिनारायण चारी मिश्रा के अनुसार घटना एरोड्रम थाने के रुक्मणि नगर की है। यहां रहने वाले 15वीं बटालियन में पदस्थ आरक्षक ज्योति प्रसाद थे। वे यहां पर बेटा, बेटी पत्नि नीलम के साथ रहते थे। घर से ही सटकर उनके पिता भी रहते हैं।

शक की ये पांच वजह

  • नाबालिग बेटी सुबह पांच बजे कुत्ता क्यों घुमाने निकली थी।
  • हत्या के बाद बाहर से गेट लगा था, बेटी भी घायब है।
  • जिस कुत्ते को बेटी घुमा रही थी, वह गेट पर बंधा मिला।
  • पुलिस को एक पत्र भी मिला है, जिसमें बेटी ने कुछ आरोप लगाए हैं।
  • बेटी के कुछ दोस्त थे, जिसे लेकर परिवार में कहासुनी भी होती थी।
