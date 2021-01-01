पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नकली फौजी:महु आर्मी की इंटेलिजेंस ब्यूरो ने पकड़ा संदिग्ध युवक ,हेड कैप तथा रेजीमेंट का मोनो लगाया था गलत

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
महू आर्मी से पकड़ाया संदिग्ध युवक मिथुन । - Dainik Bhaskar
महू आर्मी से पकड़ाया संदिग्ध युवक मिथुन ।

महू छावनी मैं गणतंत्र दिवस के अवसर पर सेना की इंटेलिजेंस और सीएमपी पुलिस की निगरानी और चेकिंग के दौरान एक फर्जी फौजी को पकड़ने में सफलता पाई है। पकड़े गए आरोपी का नाम मिथुन पिता रामप्रसाद निवासी राजगढ़ ब्यावरा मध्य प्रदेश बताया गया है। आर्मी इंटेलिजेंस की महू विंग के अधिकारी और जवानों द्वारा छावनी क्षेत्र मे गणतंत्र दिवस के मद्देनजर चौकसी की जा रही थी।

इसी दौरान सेना की वर्दी धारी एक युवक पर अधिकारियों की नजर पड़ी जिस की वर्दी सहित उसके द्वारा लगाई गई। हेड कैप तथा बिहार रेजीमेंट का मोनो गलत लगा पाए जाने पर आर्मी इंटेलिजेंस के अधिकारियों को ऊपर शक हुआ। इसे दो इसी दौरान उसे सेना के अधिकारियों ने धर दबोचा और पूछताछ करने पर वह फर्जी निकला, तत्पश्चात आर्मी इंटेलिजेंस की टीम ने उसे पकड़कर पूछताछ करने के बाद में पुलिस कोतवाली के सुपर्द किया है।

