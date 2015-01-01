पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इंदौर को मिलेगी बड़ी सौगात:इंटरनेशनल कार्गो फ्लाइट 25 दिसंबर से होगी शुरू, किसान, जेम्स और ज्वेलरी समेत कई सेक्टर को होगा फायदा

इंदौर11 मिनट पहले
सांसद शंकर लालवानी ने अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक की।
  • सांसद लालवानी ने एक्सपोर्टर्स और उद्योगपतियों के साथ की बैठक

इंदौर को इंटरनेशनल कार्गो फ्लाइट की बड़ी सौगात मिलने जा रही है। 25 दिसंबर से इंदौर से कार्गो फ्लाइट की शुरुआत हो जाएगी। मुख्यमंत्री सीएम शिवराजसिंह चौहान इसका उद्घाटन करेंगे। इस सुविधा के शुरू होते ही अंतरराष्ट्रीय बाजार में व्यापारियों को उत्पाद भेजने में आसानी हो जाएगी। फार्मा, जेम्स एंड ज्वेलरी समेत कृषि व अन्य सभी सेक्टर को फायदा होगा।

इंटरनेशनल कार्गो की तैयारियों को लेकर सांसद शंकर लालवानी ने शनिवार को बैठक की। इसमें उद्योगपति, एक्सपोर्टर्स, कार्गो प्रबंधन के अधिकारी शामिल हुए। बैठक में सांसद लालवानी ने कहा प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और केंद्र सरकार ने इंदौर को बड़ी सौगात दी है। प्रधानमंत्री के आत्मनिर्भर भारत के संकल्प में एक्सपोर्ट की बड़ी भूमिका है। इंदौर से सीधे इंटरनेशनल कार्गो के शुरू होने से किसानों समेत कई उद्योगों को फायदा होगा। उन्होंने कहा सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान से उद्घाटन के लिए कहा है। वे संभवत: 25 दिसंबर को उद्घाटन करेंगे।

देश में कार्गो हैंडलिंग चार्ज इंदौर में सबसे कम है। इसका फायदा शहर के एक्सपोर्टर्स को भी मिलेगा। सांसद लालवानी ने कहा, जीएसटी लागू होने के बाद इंदौर देश की लॉजिस्टिक्स कंपनियों के लिए पसंदीदा जगह बन चुका है। इंटरनेशनल एयर कार्गो की सुविधा शुरू होने से इसमें तेजी से तरक्की होगी। उन्होंने कहा इंटरनेशनल कार्गो के सुचारू संचालन के लिए लगातार प्रयास कर रहे हैं। इसी संदर्भ में पीथमपुर में एसईजेड और नॉन एसईजेड में काम कर रही फार्मा कंपनियों के लिए बड़ी बैठक अगले सप्ताह होगी। किसानों को अंतरराष्ट्रीय बाजार में माल भेजने और उपलब्ध अवसरों के बारे में जानकारी देने के लिए सांसद जल्द ही एक बड़ी बैठक करेंगे। इस अवसर पर कई इंडस्ट्री एसोसिएशन के पदाधिकारी, इंदौर और भोपाल एयरपोर्ट के कार्गो एजीएम आरसी डबास, कस्टम विभाग के सुप्रिंटेंडेंट प्रतीक आदि उपस्थित थे।

