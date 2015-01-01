पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मीटिंग:इंटरनेशनल कार्गो की शुरुआत इसी माह, तैयारी को लेकर बैठक आज

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

इंदौर एयरपोर्ट से इसी महीने इंटरनेशनल एयर कार्गो सेवा शुरू होगी। अब इंदौर से सीधे विदेशों में उत्पाद भेजना आसान होगा। इंटरनेशनल कार्गो की तैयारियों को लेकर सांसद शंकर लालवानी ने शनिवार को एक्सपोर्टर्स, कार्गो प्रबंधन, एयरलाइंस के अधिकारियों एवं उद्योगपतियों की बैठक बुलाई है। मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान आगामी दौरे पर इसका उद्घाटन कर सकते हैं।

सांसद लालवानी ने बताया इंटरनेशनल एयर कार्गो के कारण कारोबार और शहरों की तेजी से तरक्की हुई है। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के नेतृत्व में केंद्र सरकार ने इंदौर को एयर कार्गो के रूप में बड़ा तोहफा दिया है। लगातार हम इसकी मांग कर रहे थे।

इंटरनेशनल कार्गो की शुरुआत के पहले एक्सपोर्टर्स और उद्योगपतियों से मिलकर समस्याएं और अवसर पर बात करना चाहते हैं। इसी को लेकर यह बैठक बुलवाई है। उन्होंने कहा प्रधानमंत्री के आत्मनिर्भर भारत अभियान के संकल्प को पूरा करने की दिशा में ये बड़ा कदम होगा और इससे इंदौर से सीधे विदेश में एक्सपोर्ट आसान होगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें