पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Indore
  • Investigation Report Of Gadgets Will Come In Two three Weeks, Only Then It Will Present: SIT

हनी ट्रैप मामला:गैजेट्स की जांच रिपोर्ट दो-तीन सप्ताह में आएगी, तभी पेश करेंगे : एसआईटी

इंदौर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

हनी ट्रैप गैंग से जुड़ी श्वेता पति विजय जैन के यहां से जब्त गैजेट्स कोर्ट में पेश नहीं करने पर एसआईटी को कोर्ट ने अवमानना नोटिस जारी किया था। शुक्रवार को एसआईटी की ओर से कहा गया कि जब्त गैजेट्स को जांच के लिए हैदराबाद भेजा गया। वहां से गैजेट्स की जांच रिपोर्ट आने में दो से तीन सप्ताह लगेंगे।

वहीं आईजी, डीआईजी व टीआई ने अवमानना नोटिस पर जवाब भी कोर्ट में पेश किया। श्वेता की ओर से अधिवक्ता धर्मेंद्र गुर्जर पैरवी कर रहे हैं। कोर्ट ने एसआईटी को चार बार पत्र लिखकर गैजेट्स पेश करने के लिए कहा था, लेकिन पेश नहीं किया। एसआईटी की ओर से निरीक्षक शशिकांत चौरसिया कोर्ट के समक्ष उपस्थित हुए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें