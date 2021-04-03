पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Indore
  • Investors Of Indore Earned 1800 Crores Daily Income Increased From One And A Half To Two And A Half Thousand

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

शेयर बाजार:इंदौर के निवेशकों ने कमाए 1800 करोड़, रोज की कमाई डेढ़ से बढ़कर ढाई हजार हुई

इंदौर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सेंसेक्स 50 हजार पार शहर में भी मन रहा जश्न

शेयर बाजार की तेजी ने निवेशकों के चेहरों पर मुस्कान ला दी है। सेंसेक्स के 50 हजार पार होने के चलते इंदौर के 1 लाख 60 हजार निवेशकों के पास मौजूद शेयरों की कीमत में 1800 करोड़ तक का इजाफा हुआ है। लॉकडाउन के समय इंदौर के निवेशकों के पास मौजूद शेयर की कीमत ढाई से तीन हजार करोड़ रुपए थी, जो अब बढ़कर 4 हजार 800 करोड़ रुपए तक पहुंच गई है। आमदनी बढ़ने का असर ये हुआ है कि शेयर बाजार में हर दिन सक्रिय ट्रेडिंग, जो पहले 80 करोड़ के करीब थी, वह सवा सौ करोड़ से ज्यादा हो गई है।

ट्रेडिंग करने वाले निवेशक पहले हर दिन औसत डेढ़ हजार रुपए कमा रहे थे, उनकी आमदनी बढ़कर औसत ढाई हजार रुपए रोज तक जा पहुंची है। इसी तरह म्यूचुअल फंड में भी अच्छी बढ़त देखने को मिल रही है। म्यूचुअल फंड में पहले इंदौर के निवेशकों के करीब आठ हजार करोड़ रुपए जमा थे, लेकिन शेयर बाजार की उछाल से यह रकम बढ़कर 12 हजार करोड़ रुपए से अधिक हो गई है। यानी चार हजार करोड़ की बढ़ोतरी हुई है।

भास्कर एक्सपर्ट

समझदार निवेश: अधिक रिटर्न के फेर में नहीं उलझे निवेशक

शेयर बाजार के जानकार तेजपाल सलूजा बताते हैं इंदौर के निवेशकों ने एक अच्छा कदम यह उठाया है कि वह छोटी कंपनियों के फेर में आकर अधिक रिटर्न लेने में नहीं उलझे हैं। ज्यादातर निवेश ब्लू चिप मानी जाने वाली बड़ी कंपनियों और मिडकैप की भरोसेमंद कंपनियों में ही हुआ है। इससे यह निवेश अधिक सुरक्षित होता है और लंबे समय में अधिक रिटर्न देता है।

म्यूचुअल फंड में भी निवेश बढ़ा
शहर में करीब 10 लाख निवेशक ऐसे थे, जो सीधे मार्केट में निवेश करने के बजाय म्यूचुअल फंड में पैसा लगाना पसंद करते हैं। पहले इनकी संख्या करीब 10 लाख थी, जो अब बढ़कर 10.5 लाख हो गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें