पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आत्महत्या:पीएमटी घोटाले में जेल जा चुके आरोपी ने फांसी लगाकर जान दी

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • रात डेढ़ बजे तक किसी से बात करता रहा, सुबह मोबाइल में मिले सात मिस्ड कॉल

पीएमटी घोटाले में फर्जी गवाही देने के मामले में एक साल जेल में रहे चुके आरोपी ने गुरुवार देर रात घर में फांसी लगा ली। सुबह 5.30 बजे भाई ने उसे फंदे पर लटके देखा। बताते हैं कि वह रात 1.30 बजे तक फोन पर किसी से बात करता रहा। सुबह उसके मोबाइल में सात मिस्ड कॉल मिले।

हीरानगर पुलिस के अनुसार मृतक विजय (34) जैन निवासी सुखलिया है। भाई सतीश के मुताबिक विजय पहले पीथमपुर की कंपनी में काम करता था। कुछ समय पहले पुलिस ने उसे गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया था। व्यापमं घोटाले के तहत आरोप था कि उसने फर्जी तरीके से गवाही दी है।

2019 में वह जमानत पर बाहर आया था। इसके बाद से वह बेरोजगार था। आशंका है इसी तनाव में उसने यह कदम उठाया। उसका कोई सुसाइड नोट नहीं मिला है। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें