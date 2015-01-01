पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ड्रगवाली आंटी का दावा:जीतू सोनी ने मेरे पैडलर्स को पकड़ा फिर अपने पब-बार में कराने लगा ड्रग्स की सप्लाय

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ड्रग्स वाली आंटी ने किए चौकाने वाले खुलासे
  • 5 बैंक खातों का 10 साल का मांगा रिकॉर्ड
  • ड्रग्स वाली आंटी ने किए चौकाने वाले खुलासे

ड्रग्स वाली ‘आंटी’ उर्फ प्रीति जैन ने पुलिस अधिकारियों को अपने कथन में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा किया है। उसने कथन में अधिकारियों को बताया कि जेल में बंद माफिया जीतू सोनी और उसके बेटे से भी संपर्क हैं। कुछ साल पहले उसके एक पैडलर्स को ‘कोकीन’ के साथ जीतू सोनी ने पकड़ा था। इसी के जरिए वह मुझ तक पहुंचा। इसके बाद ‘माय-होम’ में बुलाकर धमकाया और अपने बेटे अमित सोनी से जोड़ा।

अमित ने उसे अपने पबों में नशा करने आने वाले युवाओं को टारगेट करने का बोलकर कमीशन पर ड्रग्स सप्लाय की अनुमति दी। सूत्रों के मुताबिक इस खुलासे के बाद अधिकारियों ने एक बैठक भी की। इसमें जीतू के खिलाफ आंटी ने जो भी बयान दिए हैं उनमें सबूत जुटाने को लेकर चर्चा हुई। चूंकि माफिया अभियान में जीतू के पब एंड बार, रेस्त्रां ध्वस्त हो चुके हैं, इसलिए पुराने सबूत पुलिस टटोल रही है।

बेटे यश को बनाया आरोपी, उसके 4 खाते मिले

आंटी के बेटे यश को भी पुलिस ने ड्रग्स सप्लाय करने वाले एजेंट व पैडलर्स की श्रेणी में रखते हुए केस में सह आरोपी बनाया है। आंटी के पांच बैंक खाते भी पुलिस को पता चले हैं। जिनमें तीन आईसीआईसीआई बैंक में और एक कैनरा व आरएलबी बैंक में हैं। इन सभी के 10 सालों के रिकॉर्ड पुलिस ने बैंकों से मांगे हैं। फरार बेटे यश के चार बैंक खाते पुलिस को पता चले हैं।

यश का दोस्त यशवर्धन था ड्रग नेटवर्क पार्टनर

जांच के लिए गठित एसआईटी को पता चला है कि आंटी के बेटे यश जैन का एक दोस्त यशवर्धन तिवारी है। वह ड्रग्स (कोकीन) का नेटवर्क खड़ा करने में पार्टनर है। मंगलवार को गिरफ्तार 6 आरोपियों में से एथलीट खिलाड़ी जैद और निखिल ने कबूला कि यश से उसकी मुलाकात यशवर्धन ने करवाई थी।

एक पार्टी में बुलाकर दोनों को कोकीन का नशा हर्बल ड्रग्स बताकर करवाया। उसके बाद उन्हें वह अच्छा लगा तो कई पार्टियां साथ में की। इसमें कॉलेज छात्र, जिमनेशियम व माॅडलिंग में करियर बनाने आए युवाओं को बुलाकर कोकीन का आदी बनाया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें