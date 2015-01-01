पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इंदौर में बेखौफ बदमाश:ज्वेलरी शॉप में शटर उचकाकर घुसे; 8 लाख का माल चुरा ले गए

इंदौर
  • अन्य मामले में दुकानदार को बातों में उलझाकर फोन उड़ाया

शहर में लगातार चोरियों की घटनाएं बढ़ती ही जा रही हैं। ऐसे ही दो मामले सामने आए हैं। बाणगंगा थाना क्षेत्र में जहां एक ज्वेलर के यहां चोरों ने शटर उचकाकर करीब 8 लाख रुपए की चोरी की वारदात को अंजाम दिया। वहीं, लसूडिया थाना क्षेत्र में एक मोबाइल दुकान से दो बदमाश मोबाइल चोरी कर ले गए। दोनों की मामलों में आरोपी सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हो गए हैं।

जानकारी के अनुसार बाणगंगा थाना क्षेत्र के मातेश्वरी कॉलोनी मेन रोड पर अक्षय सोनी की अलंकार ज्वेलर्स नाम से दुकान है। यहां देर रात चोर शटर उचकाकर दुकान में घुसे और सोने-चांदी के आभूषण लेकर भाग निकले। अक्षय के अनुसार चाेर दुकान से करीब 8 लाख का माल चुरा ले गए हैं। अक्षय सोनी का कहना है कि करीब चार चोरों ने वारदात को अंजाम दिया है। घटना सामने लगे सीसीटीवी में कैद हुई है। कैमरे से पता चल रहा है कि चोर रात 2:30 से 3:00 बजे के बीच चोरी करने आए थे। बाणगंगा पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर सीसीटीवी के आधार पर बदमाशों की तलाश शुरू कर दी है।

बातों में उलझाकर ले गए मोबाइल
दुकान संचालक रत्नेश बिसे की लसूड़िया थाना क्षेत्र के स्कीम नंबर - 78 में मोबाइल शॉप है। वह अपनी मां को छोड़ने गया था। इसी दौरान दुकान पर दो बदमाश आए और यहां काम करने वाले लड़कों को बातों में उलझाकर दो मोबाइल चोरी कर ले गए। लौटने पर जब मोबाइल की संख्या को काउंट किया, तो दो मोबाइल कम मिले। इसके बाद सीसीटीवी खंगाले तो दो बदमाश चोरी कर जाते हुए कैमरे में कैद हो गए।

