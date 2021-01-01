पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ठगी:नौकरी दिलाने के नाम पर ठगने वाले तीन युवक गिरफ्तार; पहले खुद ठगे गए थे, अब अपने जैसों को बुलाकर कर रहे थे ठगी

इंदौर20 मिनट पहले
  • गिरोह का सरगना पुलिस पकड़ से दूर

नौकरी दिलाने के नाम पर युवकों को बुलाकर पहले उन्हें ठगा गया और फिर इसी काम में लगा दिया। खुद ठगे गए युवक भी इसी काम में शामिल हाे गए। अंतत: एक युवक ने यह काम नहीं करते हुए पुलिस को शिकायत कर दी। पुलिस ने इस मामले में तीन युवकों को गिरफ्तार किया है। गिरोह का सरगना पुलिस के हाथ नहीं आया। पकड़े गए आरोपी राहुल पिता राजेंद्र पटवाल (22) निवासी उत्तराखंड, सूरज पिता प्रमोद जाट (22) निवासी उत्तर प्रदेश, मंजूर पिता राजेंद्र दीक्षित (23) निवासी उत्तर प्रदेश को गिरफ्तार में लिया है। यह ठगी इंदौर में एक युवती के इशारे पर की जाती थी। बुलाए गए युवकों को बंधक बनाकर यातनाएं भी दी जाती थीं।

किशनंगज टीआई शंशिकात चौरसिया ने बताया कि विश्वजीत उर्फ सूर्या ठाकुर निवासी फर्रुखाबाद यूपी सहित कई युवक पुलिस को शिकायत कर चुके हैं कि एक गिरोह जो उन्हें ठग चुका है। अब दूसरों को ठगने के लिए मजबूर कर रहा है। विश्वजीत ने बताया कि कैप्सटाउन सिटी पिगडंबर में उसे कई दिनों तक एक फ्लैट में बंधक बनाकर रखा गया। इससे पहले उससे संपर्क कर पिगडंबर के अभय राठौर, प्रदीप शर्मा, दीपक यादव, हरिओम निवासी पांदा, सूरज चौधरी निवासी यूपी, राहुल निवासी उत्तराखंड और मंजूल दीक्षित निवासी फर्रुखाबाद ने नौकरी दिलाने के बहाने बुलाया था।

यहां उससे करीब 50 हजार रुपए ऐंठ लिए। जिस फ्लैट में उसे रखा गया वहां कई और युवकों को ऐसे ही बुलाकर रखा गया और बाद में न तो नौकरी दिलाई और न रुपए लौटाए। अब ये लोग मजबूर कर रहे हैं कि ऐसे ही अन्य युवकों से संपर्क कर उन्हें यहां बुलाओ और उनसे रुपए ऐंठो। पूरे गिरोह की स्टेट हेड शिवानी नामक युवती है, जो पुलिस की गिरफ्त से दूर है। शिवानी के इशारों पर दूसरे आरोपी लोगों को शिकार बनाते हैं। शिवानी का बॉस सुमित कुमार उर्फ रिंकू है। वह राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर पूरे गिरोह का मास्टरमाइंड है। इन दोनों के अलावा जिन युवकों पर पुलिस ने कार्रवाई की है वे भी कभी न कभी इस गिरोह की ठगी का शिकार हुए थे, लेकिन बाद में इनके कहने पर ठगी करने लग गए।

