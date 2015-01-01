पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Indore
  • Joint Pain In Post Cavid, Blood Pressure Also Up And Down, Some Similar Problems Seen In Patients After Discharge

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोविड-19 के साइड इफैक्ट:पोस्ट कोविड में जोड़ों का दर्द, ब्लडप्रेशर भी ऊपर-नीचे, डिस्चार्ज के बाद मरीजों में दिखी कुछ ऐसी ही परेशानियां

इंदौर39 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पोस्ट कोविड ओपीडी में हर दिन कोरोना से ठीक हो चुके मरीज अब अन्य समस्या लेकर पहुंच रहे।
  • डायरिया, मांसपेशियों में कमजोरी, गले में संक्रमण भी

कोविड-19 की चपेट में आने के बाद डिस्चार्ज होने वाले मरीजों में कई तरह के साइड इफैक्ट देखे जा रहे हैं। किसी को सांस फूलने, किसी को चलने में परेशानी तो किसी का शुगर लेवल अचानक बढ़ गया है। डॉक्टर्स का कहना है कि कुछ सीमित समय के बाद यह अस्थायी समस्याएं खुद-ब-खुद ठीक हो रही हैं। कई मरीज ऐसे भी थे, जिनके फेफड़े काफी क्षतिग्रस्त हो गए थे, लेकिन वे भी अब ठीक हैं।

फेफड़ों पर प्रभाव: चलने-फिरने में फूलने लगी सांस, योग, कसरत करने से हुए ठीक

सपना-संगीता रोड क्षेत्र निवासी 68 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग मार्च में कोरोना संक्रमित हुए थे। 15 से ज्यादा दिन अस्पताल में भर्ती रहे। ठीक होने के बाद उन्हें अस्पताल से डिस्चार्ज किया गया तो सांस फूलने लगी। चलने-फिरने में परेशानी आने लगी। चार कदम चलने पर ही वे थक जाते थे। उन्होंने योगा, कसरत और कुछ अन्य व्यायाम कर खुद को रिकवर करने की कोशिश की। वे बताते हैं 10 से 15 दिन में मेरी समस्या दूर हो गई है।

गले में संक्रमण का असर: डिस्चार्ज हुए तो सांस लेने में परेशानी, लंबे समय तक खांसी

अन्नपूर्णा क्षेत्र निवासी 41 वर्षीय मरीज की स्थिति भी कुछ इसी तरह की थी। कोविड-19 के बाद वे होम आइसोलेशन में रहे। लेकिन जब सांस लेने में परेशानी महसूस हुई तो परिजन सीएचएल अस्पताल लेकर गए। वहां उनका इलाज चला। करीब सात-आठ दिन बाद उन्हें डिस्चार्ज भी कर दिया गया। लेकिन घर आने के बाद भी खराश और खांसी की समस्या बनी रही। दवाइयां ली। डॉक्टर को दिखाया। अब वे पूरी तरह ठीक हैं।

जोड़ों पर पड़ा प्रभाव: फेफड़े 95 फीसदी खराब, ठीक हुए तो जोड़ों के दर्द ने घेर लिया

खातीवाला टैंक क्षेत्र निवासी 31 साल के युवक को कोविड संक्रमण ने ऐसा घेरा कि फेफड़े 95% तक प्रभावित हुए। एक महीना उन्हें अस्पताल में भर्ती रहना पड़ा। फेफड़े खराब होने से फाइब्रोसिस हो गया। निगेटिव रिपोर्ट के बाद डिस्चार्ज कर दिया पर उन्हें चलने में परेशानी होने लगी। डिस्चार्ज के बाद भी डॉक्टर को दिखाने आते रहे। अब फेफड़े फाइब्रोसिस से मुक्त हो चुके हैं। पिछली बार जब ओपीडी में आए तो खुद चलकर आए थे।

मेटाबॉलिज्म हुआ प्रभावित: डायबिटीज से पीड़ित थे, संक्रमण के बाद और बढ़ गया शुगर लेवल

मंदसौर के रहने वाले 72 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग को सांस लेने में तकलीफ के कारण इंदौर रेफर किया था। वैसे तो वह पहले से ही मधुमेह पीड़ित हैं, लेकिन बीमारी के दौरान स्टेरॉइड और दवाइयों के कारण उनका शुगर लेवल अत्यधिक उच्च स्तर पर चला गया। जब डिस्चार्ज की बारी आई तब भी शुगर लेवल बहुत अधिक था। डॉक्टर ने कहा शुगर कुछ दिन बाद सामान्य लेवल पर आ जाएगी, तब उन्हें राहत हुई।

पेट से जुड़ी परेशानी: ठीक हो गए, कुछ दिन डायरिया की समस्या रही, अब ठीक

काछी मोहल्ला निवासी 75 वर्षीय महिला को डिस्चार्ज हुए दस दिन हो गए। कोरोना संक्रमण के बाद जब उन्हें एमटीएच कोविड अस्पताल में भर्ती किया गया था तब वे वेंटिलेटर पर थीं। आईसीयू में रखा गया था। डिस्चार्ज के बाद अब वे पूरी तरह ठीक हैं। परिजन ने बताया कि किसी प्रकार की कोई समस्या नहीं है। दवाइयां दी गई थी जो अब भी चल रही है। कभी मामूली दस्त की शिकायत होती है।

जोड़ों में दर्द की शिकायत: संक्रमण से उबरे तो गठिया की आशंका ने घेरा, इलाज से सुधरे

67 वर्षीय व्यक्ति को दो महीने पहले कोरोना संक्रमण हुआ था। इसके पहले कोई अन्य बीमारी नहीं थी। ब्लड प्रेशर भी हमेशा सामान्य रहता था। न सांस लेने में तकलीफ न पेट संबंधी कोई परेशानी हुई। मरीज को हैरानी तब हुई, जब संक्रमण से मुक्त होने के बाद उन्हें जोड़ों में दर्द की समस्या हो गई। तत्काल गठिया रोग विशेषज्ञ को दिखाया। डॉक्टर ने मरीज के जोड़ों में दर्द का इलाज दिया गया।

मांसपेशियां कमजोर: कोविड से 10 दिन में ठीक हो गए, पर शरीर में थकान रहने लगी

परदेशीपुरा निवासी 41 वर्षीय मरीज को 30 अगस्त को सांस लेने में तकलीफ हुई। पॉजिटिव रिपोर्ट आने पर एमटीएच कोविड अस्पताल में आईसीयू में भर्ती किया गया। रेमडेसिविर इंजेक्शन लगाए गए। स्वस्थ होने पर 10 दिन में डिस्चार्ज कर दिया गया। लेकिन घर जाने के बाद भी उन्हें थकान और सांस लेने की समस्या हुई। करीब महीनेभर तक यही स्थिति रही, लेकिन एक महीने बाद सेहत में काफी सुधार आ गया।

ब्लड प्रेशर गड़बड़ाया: एक माह अस्पताल में भर्ती रहे, ब्लड प्रेशर कम हो गया

तीन महीने पहले हरदा निवासी 57 साल के पुरुष को अरबिंदो अस्पताल रैफर किया गया। कई दिनों तक कोरोना के लक्षण रहने के बाद उन्होंने कोविड जांच करवाई थी। एक महीने उपचार के बाद उनको डिस्चार्ज कर दिया गया लेकिन उन्हें लो बीपी और शुगर की समस्या शुरू हो गई। इलाज के लिए वे नियमित इंदौर आते रहे। उनका शुगर लेवल अब पूरी तरह से नॉर्मल हो चुका है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें