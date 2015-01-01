पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दुखद खबर:न्यायमूर्ति वंदना कसरेकर का निधन, हालत नाजुक होने की वजह से नहीं किया जा सका था एयरलिफ्ट

इंदौर11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
न्याय​​​​​​​मूर्ति वंदना कसरेकर का निधन हो गया।​​​​​​​
  • इंदौर में अब तक कोरोना से 811 की मौत

रविवार सुबह न्यायमूर्ति वंदना कसरेकर की मौत हो गई। उनका उपचार चल रहा था। उन्हें एयरलिफ्ट कर दिल्ली ले जाना था लेकिन हालत नाजुक होने की वजह से ऐसा नहीं हो सका। उन्हें कोरोना पॉजिटिव होने के बाद भर्ती किया गया था।

इंदौर हाईकोर्ट बार एसोसिएशन के उपाध्यक्ष अमर सिंह राठौर ने बताया कि एक वर्ष बाद न्यायामूर्ति वंदना केसरकर रिटायर होने वाले थी और लंबे समय थे शहर के मेदांता अस्पताल में ही भर्ती थी। कुछ दिनों पहले दिल्ली स्थित एक अस्पताल में उन्हें एयरलिफ्ट भी किया जाना था लेकिन हालत अधिक नाजुक होने के कारण उन्हें एयरलिफ्ट भी नहीं किया जा सका और रविवार सुबह उनका निधन हुआ है।

कोविड नोडल अधिकारी अमित मालाकार ने इस बात की पुष्टि की थी कि न्यायाधीश को कोरोना था, कुछ दिनों पहले उन्हें दिल्ली किसी अस्पताल में रेफर भी करना था लेकिन उम्र अधिक होने के कारण उन्हें एयरलिफ्ट नहीं किया जा सका। डॉक्टर ने यह भी कहा है कि मल्टीलेवल ऑर्गन्स फेल होने से उनका निधन हुआ है

52 कर्मचारी मिले थे कोरोना पॉजिटिव

शहर में कोरोना कहर बरपा रहा है। कुछ दिन पहले हाईकोर्ट में कई कर्मचारी कोरोना पॉजिटिव हो गए थे। इसके बाद से यहां लगातार सावधानी बरती जा रही है लेकिन इसके बाद भी कोरोना संक्रमण बढ़ता जा रहा है। शहर में अब तक 811 लोगों की की मौत हो चुकी है। रविवार सुबह न्यायाधीश की मौत की खबर पर हाईकोर्ट में कर्मचारियों को अपने स्वास्थ्य को लेकर चिंता बढ़ गई है। रविवार को यहां 427 पॉजिटिव केस मिले हैं। एमपी हाईकोर्ट में स्वास्थ्य विभाग की तरफ से पिछले 5 दिनों में कराए गए रैपिड एंटीजन टेस्ट में इंदौर पीठ के 52 कर्मचारियों के कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित होने की पुष्टि हुई थी। इनमें से सर्वाधिक 35 कर्मचारी शुक्रवार को महामारी की चपेट में आ गए थे।

