सांवेर के चंद्रवती गंज में सिंधिया की छोटी सी सभा:ज्योतिरादित्य सिर्फ 13 मिनट रुके, बोले- 3 नवंबर को कमलनाथ-दिग्विजय के चेहरे पर दरवाजा बंद कर देना

इंदौर44 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सिंधिया ने कहा कि कमलनाथ ने 15 महीने में चेहरा नहीं दिखाया और आज वे वोट मांगने आ रहे हैं। 
  • भाजपा के स्टार प्रचारक ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया 5 बजकर 6 मिनट पर पहुंचे, 5.19 पर रवाना हो गए
  • सिंधिया ने कहा - 15 माह वल्लभ भवन में बैठ सिर्फ पैसों के बारे में सोचा और नोट बनाने में लगे रहे

प्रदेश की सबसे हाॅट सीट कही जाने वाली सांवेर में एक बार फिर से मंगलवार को भाजपा के स्टार प्रचारक ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया गरजे। चंद्रवतीगंज में जनसभा को संबोधित करते हुए उन्होंने भाजपा प्रत्याशी तुलसी सिलावट के लिए वोट मांगा। यहां पर सिंधिया के निशाने पर कमलनाथ और दिग्विजय सिंह की जोड़ी रही। सिंधिया ने कहा कि जनता के सामने एक वो जोड़ी है जिसने प्रदेश का सत्यानाश किया, ट्रांसफर उद्योग चलाया, अवैध उत्खनन करवाया। वहीं, दूसरी ओर तुलसी सिलावट, शिवराज सिंह चौहान और ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया की जोड़ी है, जिनका ध्येय ही विकास है। हालांकि सिंधिया यहां मात्र 13 मिनट रुकने के बाद वापस लौट गए।

कार्यक्रम में सांसद शंकर लालवानी, विधायक रमेश मेंदोला सहित कई नेता मौजूद थे।
सिंधिया ने कहा कि चंद्रावती गंज में सभा को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि यह चुनाव एक उपचुनाव नहीं है। यह चुनाव सच और झूठ के बीच अंतर पाने वाला चुनावी महासंग्राम है। पिछली बार जब मैं यहां आया था तो आपने मांग रखी थी कि चंद्रावती गंज की शटल इंदौर से चलनी चाहिए। मैंने वचन दिया था कि यदि आपका आशीर्वाद सिलावट के साथ रहेगा तो शटल मैं चलाकर आपको दूंगा। वो शटल हमने आपके लिए चलवाई।

सिंधिया सिलावट के लिए वोट मांगने मंगलवार को तीसरी बार सांवेर विस क्षेत्र पहुंचे। वे 5 बजकर 6 मिनट पर चंद्रवतीगंज पहुंचे और सभा को संबोधित कर 5.19 पर रवाना हो गए। इस दौरान सिंधिया ने कहा कि जिंदगी भर आपके लिए समर्पित हूं। पसीना क्या खून की जरूरत पड़ी तो वह हाजिर है। जब शिवराज और हम एक हो गए तो दूसरी तरफ बचा क्या है। ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया ने कहा कि पिछले 15 माह में भ्रष्टाचारियों की कांग्रेस की सरकार रही, जिन्होंने क्षेत्र में 15 माह में वल्लभ भवन में बैठकर सिर्फ पैसों के बारे में सोचा और नोट बनाने में लगे रहे। इसलिए गद्दारों की सरकार को धूल चटाने का काम ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया ने किया।

सिलावट जब आपके क्षेत्र के विकास के लिए जाता था तो उसके चेहरे पर कमलनाथ और दिग्विजय ने दरवाजा बंद किया। मैं आपसे हाथ जोड़कर निवेदन करता हूं कि 3 तारीख को दिग्विजय और कमलनाथ के चेहरे पर आप अपना दरवाजा बंद कर देना। सिलावट ने सांवेर के विकास के लिए विधायकी ही नहीं मंत्री पद भी त्याग दिया। ना सड़क होती थी, ना बिजली होती थी ना पानी होता था। आज सांवेर में मां नर्मदा का पानी आने वाला है। ट्रेन की सुविधा आने वाली है।

