पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Indore
  • Kailash Vijayvargiya JP Nadda West Begal Convoy Attack; MP Indore BJP Workers Protest Against CM Mamata Banerjee

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बंगाल में सियासी आग:विजयवर्गीय बोले - ममता हम पर ईंट बरसा रहीं, हम फूल से देंगे जवाब, बंगाल CM के पोस्टर को सड़क पर चिपका, ऊपर से दौड़ाई गाड़ी

इंदौर35 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पाटनीपुरा चौराहे पर इस प्रकार से भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने ममता बनर्जी के पोस्टर चिपका दिए थे।

पश्चिम बंगाल में भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा और राष्ट्रीय महासचिव कैलाश विजयवर्गीय के काफिले पर दाे दिन पहले हुए पथराव के बाद इंदौर में भाजपा और विजयवर्गीय समर्थकों ने शनिवार काे अनाेखा विरोध प्रदर्शन किया। कार्यकर्ताओं ने चौराहे पर सीएम ममता बनर्जी के पोस्टर सड़क पर चिपका दिए और उसके ऊपर से वाहनों को गुजार दिया। दूसरी ओर भाजपा महासचिव ने सोशल मीडिया के जरिए बंगाल सरकार पर निशाना साधा। उन्होंने लिखा - प. बंगाल में ममता बनर्जी भाजपा नेताओं पर ईंट बरसा रही है। पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा पर भी हमले की साजिश रची गई। लेकिन, भाजपा की अपनी रीति-नीति है, हम अपनी सहिष्णुता नहीं छोड़ते। हम ईंट का जवाब फूल से देंगे। हमारा 'कमल' राज्य को नई पहचान देगा।

विजयवर्गीय ने कहा - हम फूल से देंगे जवाब।
विजयवर्गीय ने कहा - हम फूल से देंगे जवाब।

इंदौर का विधानसभा क्रमांक - 2 में भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव विजयवर्गीय का गढ़ माना जाता है। हमले के बाद से यहां पर भाजपाई आक्रोशित हैं। शनिवार को भी इसी आक्रोश को जाहिर करते हुए परदेशीपुरा क्षेत्र में चौराहों पर कार्यकर्ताओं ने सीएम ममता बनर्जी के पोस्टर सड़क पर चिपका दिए। कार्यकर्ताओं ने जहां इन्हें पैरों तले रौंदा। वहीं, आम आदमी पोस्टर पर से गाड़ी दौड़ाता हुआ निकल गया।

हमले के विरोध में भाजपाइयों ने सड़क पर चिपकाए पोस्टर।
हमले के विरोध में भाजपाइयों ने सड़क पर चिपकाए पोस्टर।

हमले के विरोध में 20 से ज्यादा चौराहों पर किया था पुतला दहन
हमले के विराेध में दो दिन पहले राजबाड़ा पर विधायक रमेश मेंदोला और भाजपा नगर अध्यक्ष गौरव रणदिवे के नेतृत्व में पुतला दहन किया गया था। इसके अलावा वार्ड-6 में बड़ा गणपति चौराहा, विधानसभा-2 में बापट चौराहा, महू नाका, विजयनगर, बंगाली चौराहा, कनाडिय़ा सहित अन्य स्थानों पर भी पुतले जलाए गए थे।

नड्डा के काफिला पर पथराव हुआ था
बंगाल के दौरे पर गए भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा के काफिले पर गुरुवार को तृणमूल (TMC) समर्थकों ने पथराव कर दिया था। पथराव उस वक्त हुआ, जब नड्डा कोलकाता से 24 परगना जिले के डायमंड हार्बर शहर जा रहे थे। डायमंड हार्बर ममता के भतीजे अभिषेक बनर्जी का संसदीय इलाका है। प्रदर्शनकारियों ने नड्डा के काफिले का रास्ता रोकने की कोशिश भी की थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंMSP का आश्वासन और कोर्ट जाने का विकल्प मिलने के बाद भी किसान आंदोलन क्यों जारी है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें