पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Indore
  • Kamal Nath's Case Of Snatching The Status Of Star Campaigner: Vivek Tankha Said Supreme Court Should Make Guide Lines For Elections

स्टार प्रचारक का दर्जा छीनने का मामला:तन्खा बोले - प्रचारक कौन होगा यह पार्टी तय करती है, यह EC के अधिकार क्षेत्र में नहीं

इंदौर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • तन्खा ने कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी के मामलों को लेकर चुनाव पर्यवेक्षक और कलेक्टर से मुलाकात की
  • कमलनाथ के स्टार प्रचारक मामले में बोले - शाम तक कोर्ट में पिटीशन फाइल हो जाएगी

कमलनाथ को स्टार प्रचारक की सूची से हटाने के मामले में हम सुप्रीम कोर्ट जा रहे हैं, संभवत: रात तक पिटीशन फाइल हो भी जाए। हमने इसमें कुछ अच्छे मुद्दे उठाए हैं। जैसे फ्रीडम ऑफ स्पीच और एक्सप्रेशन, इलेक्शन के दौरान आप लीडर पर जो अंकुश लगाना चाहते हो, वो किन बातों पर लगाओगे। स्टार प्रचारक कौन होगा यह पार्टी तय करती है। इलेक्शन कमीशन इसमें ना किसी को जोड़ सकती है और ना ही किसी को बाहर कर सकती है। यह इलेक्शन कमिशन के अधिकार क्षेत्र में नहीं आता है। यह बता शनिवार को वरिष्ठ कांग्रेसी नेता विवेक तन्खा ने कही।

मीडिया से बात करते हुए तन्खा ने कहा कि हमारे प्रत्याशी के बहुत सारे मामले थे, जिस पर चुनाव पर्यवेक्षक से हमने बात की है। इसमें पाेलिंग बूथ की नोटिफिकेशन को लेकर, वैलेट पेपर को लेकर, कांग्रेसियों पर दर्ज हो रहे मामलों को लेकर, नोटिस देने को लेकर हमने बात की है। हमने उसने कहा कि सब पार्टियों पूरी सुविधा और आराम से चुनाव लड़ने का मौका दो। यह प्रजातंत्र के लिए ठीक नहीं है। हम उनके आश्वासन के बाद संतुष्ट हैं।

कमलनाथ पूरे कैंपेन को लीड कर रहे थे

तन्खा ने कहा - जिस प्रकार से ऑर्डर शुक्रवार को निकला, शनिवार और रविवार को कोर्ट बंद है। कमलनाथ जी हमारे स्टार प्रचारक नहीं थे, वे पूरे कैंपेन को लीड कर रहे थे। जिस प्रकार से लोग उन्हें सुनने आ रहे थे। यह भाजपा की साजिश थी कि उन्हें रोका जाए। उन्हें लगा कि जितनी पब्लिक उन्हें सुनने आएगी, उतने लोग भाजपा के खिलाफ जाएंगे। पर भाजपा को यह भ्रम है। वह हमें जिनता रोकने की कोशिश करेगी, लोग उनके खिलाफ और बोलेंगे। यही प्रजातंत्र की शक्ति है।

भाजपा लीडर के बयानों को पिटीशन में डाल रहे

विजयवर्गीय के चुन्नू-मुन्नू वाले बयान को लेकर कहा कि हम उन सभी बयानों को अपनी पिटीशन में डाल रहे हैं, जो भाजपा नेताओं ने दिए हैं। हम उन्हें बताने वाले हैं कि जब भाजपा के लोग कहते हैं तो आप कुछ नहीं कहते हो। जब कांग्रेसी कुछ कहता है तो आप आचार संहिता का उल्लंघन बता देते हो। प्रचार के अंतिम दौर में बिना नोटिस दिए कमलनाथ को स्टार प्रचार की सूची से हटा दिया। इमरती देवी की शिकायत पर कमलनाथ को 48 घंटे का नोटिस दिया गया था और उस पर जवाब भी दे दिया गया था। अभी जो एक्शन लिया गया, इस बात पर कोई नोटिस नहीं दिया गया। न्याय प्रणाली में बिना किसी से पूछे, सूचना दिए आप कैसे एक्शन ले सकते हो। आप एक घंटे या छह घंटे की सूचना दे देते। तीन दिन पहले ही आपने उन्हें एक एडवाइजरी दी थी।

इस चुनाव में भाजपा की बौखलाहट दिख रही
उन्होंने कहा - जब चुनाव शुरू हो रहा था, तब कमलनाथ ने मुझसे पूछा था कि आपको कितनी सीटें लगती हैं। मैंने 50-50 कहा तो उन्होंने कहा था कि 20 के ऊपर आंकड़ा जाएगा। जब भीड़ आने लगी तो भाजपा वाले ही कहने लगे कि यह तो कांग्रेस के प्रति झुकाव दिख रहा है। आज के दिन भाजपा समझ रही है कि यह एकतरफ चुनाव हो गया है। कल जो कमलनाथ को ऑर्डर दिया गया, वह उनकी बौखलाहट का प्रतीक है। वह हारने से डर रही है। इस हार से उनकी सत्ता खत्म हो जाएगी। पिटीशन में सुनवाई कब होगी, इससे हमें ज्यादा अंतर इसलिए नहीं पड़ता, क्योंकि कमलनाथ जी का कार्यक्रम जारी है। ज्यादा क्या होगा आप खर्च में जोड़ लोगे। दूसरे स्टार प्रचारकों का प्लेन आ रहा है। हमें देश के कानून के बारे में पता है, हमारे पास इसे एक्सप्लेन करने के बहुत से तरीके हैं।

इस बार एक तरफा चुनाव

उन्होंने कहा कि पिटीशन पर जल्द बहस होने की मांग रखेंगे। इलेक्शन कमीशन पर दबाव को लेकर बोले - अब सुप्रीम कोर्ट को गाइड लाइन देना चाहिए, जिससे कि चुनाव कैसे हो पता चले, चुनाव एक प्रकार से फेस्टिवल है। चंबल से जो खबरें आ रही हैं वो एक तरफा चुनाव की आ रही हैं, अब जब चुनाव में दबाव डाला गया है, तब पब्लिक ने जवाब दिया है, हमें मध्यप्रदेश की जनता पर भरोसा है। इस केस में कपिल सिब्बल और विवेक तन्खा बहस करेंगे।

आइटम वाले बयान से कोई लेना देना नहीं

आइटम मामले को लेकर कहा कि वह बात खत्म हो चुकी है। यह जो नया ऑर्डर आया है उसका आइटम वाले बयान से कोई लेना देना नहीं है। पहले जो कमलनाथ जी ने कुछ कहा था उसे लेकर यह ऑर्डर दिया गया है। पहली बार उपचुनाव तय करेंगे कि सत्ता में कौन रहेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंप्रधानमंत्री बोले- पुलवामा हमले में वीर बेटों के जाने से देश दुखी था, तब कुछ लोग दुख में शामिल नहीं थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी अनुभवी तथा धार्मिक प्रवृत्ति के व्यक्ति से मुलाकात आपकी विचारधारा में भी सकारात्मक परिवर्तन लाएगी। तथा जीवन से जुड़े प्रत्येक कार्य को करने का बेहतरीन नजरिया प्राप्त होगा। आर्थिक स्थिति म...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें