कांग्रेस vs कांग्रेस:पूर्व मंत्री वर्मा ने सिब्बल और चिदंबरम​​​​​​​ को पार्टी की हालत के लिए ठहराया जिम्मेदार, पार्टी छोड़ने की दी सलाह

इंदौर37 मिनट पहले
कपिल सिब्बल के नेतृत्व पर सवाल उठाने के बाद वर्मा ने साधा निशाना।

कांग्रेस की अंदरूनी राजनीति एक बार फिर गर्म हो गई है। सार्वजनिक रूप से कुछ न कहने की प्रतिबद्धता जताने के बाद भी बयानबाजी जारी है। बिहार चुनाव में हार के बाद पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री कपिल सिब्बल ने पार्टी नेतृत्व पर सवाल उठाए हैं। उनका कहना था, पार्टी फोरम में उनकी बात नहीं हो पा रही है। ऐसे में वे सार्वजनिक रूप से बात रख रहे हैं। इस बयान बाद पूर्व मंत्री सज्जन वर्मा ने सिब्बल और पी. चिदंबरम को पार्टी की वर्तमान हालत के लिए जिम्मेदार ठहराया है। उन्होंने कहा - इन लोगों को पार्टी ने भर-भर के पद दिए और अब ये ही पार्टी पर सवाल उठा रहे हैं। वर्मा ने उन्हें पार्टी छोड़ने की सलाह भी दे डाली।

वर्मा ने यह कहा ...
सज्जन सिंह वर्मा ने कहा कि 'मेरी जुबान बंद कर दी गई है। वरना... मैं इन दोनों को...। मैं कांग्रेस के एक-एक सिपाही से आह्वान करता हूं कि वे दोनों को जवाब दें। वर्मा ने कहा कि पार्टी के हर कार्यकर्ता को नेता कपिल सिब्बल और पी. चिदंबरम से पूछने का हक है कि तुमने जीवन में कितना समय कांग्रेस के कार्यकर्ताओं को दिया है। जब से कांग्रेस की सरकार गई, तब से एक मिनट भी दोनों के पास कार्यकर्ताओं के लिए नहीं है। अब ये कांग्रेस की बात करते हैं। तुम्हारी वजह से तो कांग्रेस डूबी और बुढ़ापे में तो छोड़ दो। अब नव जवानों को मौका दो।'

सिब्बल ने कहा था- शायद] टॉप लीडरशिप को सब ठीक लग रहा
सिब्बल ने अंग्रेजी अखबार इंडियन एक्सप्रेस को दिए इंटरव्यू में कहा, "बिहार चुनावों और दूसरे राज्यों के उप-चुनावों में कांग्रेस की परफॉर्मेंस पर अब तक टॉप लीडरशिप की राय तक सामने नहीं आई है। शायद, उन्हें सब ठीक लग रहा है। इसे सामान्य घटना माना जा रहा है। मेरे पास सिर्फ लीडरशिप के आस-पास के लोगों की आवाज पहुंचती है। मुझे सिर्फ इतना ही पता होता है।"

'जनता शायद कांग्रेस को असरदार नहीं मान रही'
सिब्बल का कहना है कि बिहार और उप-चुनावों के नतीजों से लग रहा है कि देश की जनता कांग्रेस को प्रभावी विकल्प नहीं मान रही है। गुजरात उपचुनाव में हमें एक भी सीट नहीं मिली। लोकसभा चुनाव में भी यही हाल रहा था। उत्तर प्रदेश के उपचुनाव में कुछ सीटों पर कांग्रेस प्रत्याशियों को 2% से भी कम वोट मिले। गुजरात में हमारे 3 कैंडिडेट्स की जमानत जब्त हो गई।

'पार्टी लीडरशिप कमजोरियों को कबूलना नहीं चाहती'
सिब्बल ने कहा कि पार्टी ने 6 सालों में आत्ममंथन नहीं किया, तो अब इसकी उम्मीद कैसे कर सकते हैं? हमें कमजोरियां पता हैं, यह भी जानते हैं संगठन के स्तर पर क्या समस्या है। शायद, समाधान भी सबको पता है, लेकिन इसे अपनाना नहीं चाहते। अगर, यही हाल रहा, तो पार्टी को नुकसान होता रहेगा। कांग्रेस की दुर्दशा से सबको चिंता है।

'कांग्रेस वर्किंग कमेटी में सुधार की जरूरत'
सिब्बल ने कहा कि कांग्रेस वर्किंग कमेटी (CWC) के मेंबर नॉमिनेटेड हैं। CWC को पार्टी के कॉन्स्टीट्यूशन के मुताबिक डेमोक्रेटिक बनाना होगा। आप नॉमिनेटेड सदस्यों से यह सवाल उठाने की उम्मीद नहीं कर सकते कि आखिर पार्टी हर चुनाव में कमजोर क्यों हो रही है?

सिब्बल पहले भी पार्टी लीडरशिप पर सवाल उठा चुके हैं
सिब्बल समेत कांग्रेस के 24 नेताओं ने सोनिया गांधी को चिट्ठी लिखकर पार्टी में बड़े बदलाव करने की जरूरत बताई थी। अगस्त में हुई CWC की मीटिंग में इस चिट्ठी को लेकर हंगामा भी हुआ था। राहुल गांधी ने चिट्ठी लिखने वाले नेताओं को भाजपा के मददगार बता दिया था।

