पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

इंदौर:पत्नी के मायके से वापस ससुराल नहीं आने से दुखी पति ने की आत्महत्या, करवाचौथ की रात खाया जहर

इंदौर42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रंजीत पर पत्नी ने प्रताड़ना का आरोप लगाते हुए केस भी दर्ज करवा दिया था।

करवाचौथ पर पत्नी के ससुराल नहीं आने से दुखी पति ने रात में जहर खाकर जान दे दी। युवक पत्नी के मायके से ससुराल नहीं लौटने के कारण तनाव में चल रहा था। इतना ही नहीं उसके खिलाफ पत्नी ने मारपीट की रिपोर्ट भी एरोड्रम थाने में दर्ज करवाई थी। एरोड्रम पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।

परिजनों ने बताया कि रंजीत ने जहर खाकर जान दी है। कुछ समय पहले उसके सास-ससुर आए थे और पत्नी को लेकर चले गए थे। जाते-जाते उन्होंने थाने पर मारपीट की रिपोर्ट भी दर्ज करवा दी थी। वह अपनी पत्नी को वापस लाने की कोशिश कर रहा था। उसे नहीं ला पाया तो दुखी होकर उसने जान दे दी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंएक हफ्ते बाद नए केस फिर 50 हजार से ज्यादा, दो हफ्ते बाद मौत का आंकड़ा 700 के पार - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- समय आपके पक्ष में है। इसलिए इसका बेहतर सदुपयोग करें। पिछले कुछ समय से जिन कामों में रुकावट आ रही थी, आज वह बहुत ही सहज व आसान तरीके से हल हो जाएंगे। वस्त्र, आभूषण जैसी खरीदारी में भी समय व्यत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें