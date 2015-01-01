पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रालामंडल की बनेगी नई योजना:ईको सिस्टम को रखेंगे बरकरार; पर्यटक सीमित ही रहेंगे, ताकि पर्याप्त सुरक्षा मिले

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
रालामंडल का ड्रोन व्यू

वन विभाग चिड़ियाघर को रालामंडल में शिफ्ट करने की योजना निरस्त होने के बाद इसके विकास के लिए नई योजना बनाएगा। अफसरों ने इसके लिए कुछ बिंदु तैयार किए हैं, जिसमें इस बात का ध्यान रखा जा रहा है कि इसके ईको सिस्टम को नुकसान न पहुंचे। यहां पर्यटकों की संख्या भी सीमित रखी जाएगी, ताकि जंगली और जहरीले जानवरों से उनकी सुरक्षा की जा सके। रालामंडल में तेंदुआ खुले में घूमता है। पिछले महीने ही वन संरक्षक रालामंडल की शिकारगााह तक गई थीं।

वहां उनके सामने से ही तेंदुआ निकल गया था। एहतियातन वहां पर जगह-जगह सूचना भी चस्पा की गई थी। बारिश के दिनों में सांप भी अकसर खुले घूमते नजर आते हैं। विभाग के प्रमुख सचिव अशोक वर्णवाल पिछले गुरुवार को जब रालामंडल आए तो उन्हें अफसरों ने बताया कि अभी भी अभयारण्य में तेंदुआ घूम रहा है। ड्यूटी करने वाले वनकर्मियों को दिखता रहता है। हालांकि प्रमुख सचिव अशोक वर्णवाल ने साफ किया है कि नगर निगम चाहेगा तो ही जानवरों को यहां शिफ्ट किया जाएगा। इस बीच वन मंत्री विजय शाह की ओर से कोई प्रतिक्रिया नहीं आई है।

