करवाचौथ:दिनभर निर्जला व्रत रखकर सुहागिनों ने की पति की लंबी उम्र की कामना, कोरोना को लेकर कहा - बहुत चैलेंजिंग था इस बार यह सब करना

इंदौर37 मिनट पहले
करवाचौथ के मौके पर सज-संवरकर महिलाओं ने व्रत रख भगवान से कामना की।
  • होटल में पंजाबी समाज की महिलाओं ने करवाचौथ का पूजन किया

16 श्रृंगार में सजी-धजी महिलाओं ने बुधवार सुबह से लेकर चंद्रोदय तक कठोर व्रत रखकर अपने सुहाग की लंबी आयु और अच्छे स्वास्थ्य के लिए प्रार्थना की। वहीं, अनेक कुंवारी कन्याओं ने भी श्रेष्ठ जीवनसाथी की कामना के साथ करवा चौथ का व्रत रखा। मेहंदी रचे हाथों से करवा का पूजन कर महिलाओं ने निर्जला और निराहार व्रत रखकर भगवान गणेश, शिव-पार्वती एवं कार्तिकेय की पूजा-अर्चना की। इस मौके पर होटल में पंजाबी समाज की महिलाओं ने करवाचौथ का पूजन किया।

होटल में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के साथ आयोजन किया गया।
घरों में दिनभर मंगल पाठ एवं पूजा के दौर के बाद शाम होते ही चंद्रमा के दर्शन की जल्दी मचने लगी। घरों में व्रत कर रही महिलाएं बार-बार चंद्रमा के निकले की पूछताछ में व्यस्त रही। चंद्रमा दर्शन के बाद करवा के जल से अर्द्ध देकर पति के हाथों व्रत खोला जाएगा। कोरोना के चलते इस बार करवा चौथ के कुछ सामूहिक आयोजन हुए। कहीं ऐसे आयोजन हुए वहां सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग व मास्क का पालन करना जरूरी रखा गया।

लंबे समय बाद एक साथ सभी ने समय बिताया।
कोरोना काल में करवाचौथ के आयोजन को लेकर महिलाओं ने कहा कि इस बार बहुत कुछ अलग है। ऐसा सोचा नहीं था कि ऐसा होगा भी। क्योंकि गणेशोत्सव चला गया, नवरात्रि चली गई, लगा था कि यह त्योहार भी ऐसे ही निकल जाएगा, लेकिन काेरोना गाइड लाइन का पालन करते हुए यह आयोजन किया गया। यहां सबसे मिलकर ऐसा लगा हो सकता है हम इसी प्रकार धीरे-धीरे कोरोना को हरा दें। शाॅपिंग को लेकर कहा कि बहुत ज्यादा इस बार चैलेंज था। हाेम डिलेवरी से कुछ हद तक हमने इस कमी को पूरी कर ली।

