पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Indore
  • Kisan Train News Update; First Farmer Rail Will Run From Indore Laxmibai Nagar Junction Railway Station

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पश्चिम रेलवे की पहल:पहली किसान ट्रेन लक्ष्मीबाईनगर से चलेगी, कल पहले फेरे में ट्रेन 180 टन प्याज लेकर होगी रवाना

इंदौर14 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ट्रेन को सांसद शंकर लालवानी द्वारा हरी झंडी दिखाकर रवाना किया जाएगा।
  • ट्रेन हर मंगलवार को इंदौर से होगी रवाना

पश्चिम रेलवे की पहली किसान ट्रेन को रेलवे 24 नवंबर से इंदौर (लक्ष्मीबाईनगर रेलवे स्टेशन) से चलाएगा। यह ट्रेन फरवरी 2020 तक हर मंगलवार को चलेगी। मंगलवार दोपहर 2 बजे ट्रेन लक्ष्मीबाई नगर स्टेशन से ट्रेन का शुभारंभ होगा।

ट्रेन को सांसद शंकर लालवानी द्वारा हरी झंडी दिखाकर रवाना किया जाएगा। ट्रेन में कुल 20 कोच होंगे। ट्रेन पहले फेरे में इंदौर से ही 18 कोच में 180 टन प्याज लेकर रवाना होगी। दो कोच खाली रहेंगे, जिसमें रास्ते के स्टेशनों से लोडिंग की जाएगी। ट्रेन बैरागढ़, बीना, झांसी, कानपुर, लखनऊ, बाराबांकी, छपरा ग्रामीण, हाजीपुर, कटिहार, किशनगंज, न्यू जलपाईगुड़ी स्टेशन पर रुकेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंतीन बार असम के सीएम रहे गोगोई का 86 साल की उम्र में निधन, इंदिरा गांधी से नरसिंहराव तक केंद्र की राजनीति में रहे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें