iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Indore
  • Kishori And Youth Hanged Together Near Lavkush Intersection, Had Fled From Home A Day Earlier

प्रेम-प्रसंग का मामला:लवकुश चौराहे के पास किशोरी और युवक ने एक साथ लगाई फांसी, एक दिन पहले ही घर से भागे थे

इंदौर19 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो
  • परिवार वालों को मंजूर नहीं था प्रेम-प्रसंग, लसूड़िया में दर्ज था किशोरी के अपहरण का मामला

लवकुश चौराहे के पास सर्विस रोड पर 15 साल की किशोरी और उसके प्रेमी के पेड़ पर लटके हुए शव मिले। वे दोनों 24 घंटे से घर से गायब थे। निगमकर्मी जब सफाई करने पहुंचे तब उन्होंने शव देखे। प्रारंभिक जांच में मामला प्रेम-प्रसंग का पाया गया है। एक दिन पहले ही लसूड़िया थाने में लड़की के परिजन ने अपहरण का केस दर्ज कराया था।

बाणगंगा पुलिस के अनुसार सुबह निगम के सफाईकर्मियों ने एक युवक-किशोरी के फंदे पर लटके होने की सूचना दी थी। टीम ने शव को नीचे उतारा। युवक के पास से मिले पेन कार्ड से उसकी पहचान दिलीप पवार निवासी निपानिया के रूप में हुई। किशोरी 15 साल की है, वह लसूड़िया के हरे कृष्ण विहार कॉलोनी में रहती है।

जांच में पता चला कि दोनों बुधवार दोपहर से घर से लापता थे। परिजन से पूछताछ में पता चला कि 21 वर्षीय दिलीप मूलत: खरगोन के जामुनिया गांव का रहने वाला था। वह यहां परिवार के साथ रहकर मिस्त्री का काम करता था। वहीं, लड़की मूलत: बागली जिला देवास की रहने वाली थी।

लड़की के परिजन युवक के बड़े भाई को पकड़कर ले गए थे, पुलिस से छुड़वाया था

जीजा रतन ने बताया कि दिलीप बुधवार सुबह काम पर गया था। दोपहर में ठेकेदार से बात हुई तो उसने कहा कि वह 2 बजे किसी दोस्त का रूम शिफ्ट करना है, ऐसा कहकर चला गया। हम उसे तलाश ही रहे थे कि लड़की के परिजन आ गए और बोले कि हमारी बेटी लापता है।

विवाद करते हुए वे दिलीप के बड़े भाई को पकड़ ले गए। उसे पीटा। रात को दिलीप के घरवालों ने डायल-100 को कॉल कर उसके बड़े भाई को छुड़वाया। तब तक लड़की के परिजन ने उसके अपहरण की एफआईआर दर्ज करवा दी। दोनों ही पक्षों के लोग उन्हें रातभर खोजते रहे।

बाणगंगा पुलिस का कहना है कि दोनों एक दूसरे से प्रेम करते थे, लेकिन परिजन को आपत्ति थी। दोनों का पीएम करवा कर शव परिजन को सौंप दिए हैं। अब लसूड़िया पुलिस मामले की जांच करेगी कि दोनों के एक साथ खुदकुशी करने का और कोई कारण तो नहीं है। किसी ने उन्हें किसी से तरह से धमकाया या दबाव तो नहीं बनाया है।

