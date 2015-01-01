पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फर्जीवाड़ा:जमीन के दलाल चला रहे थे समानांतर कलेक्टोरेट

इंदौर4 घंटे पहले
  • एमपी ऑनलाइन कियोस्क के नाम पर चल रहा था नक्शे पास करवाने, एनओसी दिलवाने का खेल
  • दो दलालों के दफ्तरों पर दबिश : खुद टाइप कर ले जाते थे सरकारी विभागों के आदेश

नगर निगम से नक्शे, कलेक्टोरेट से नजूल अनापत्ति, मंजूरी और नगर एवं ग्राम निवेश विभाग से जमीनों की फाइलें पास करवाने वाले दो दलालों के यहां प्रशासन ने बुधवार शाम छापे मारे। इनके यहां से बड़ी संख्या में सरकारी महकमों की फाइलें, मंजूरी के आवेदन, आदेश की कॉपियां मिलीं।

एसडीएम राजेश राठौर के क्षेत्र से जुड़ी सबसे ज्यादा फाइलें मिलने के बाद कलेक्टर ने उनका प्रभार बदल दिया। यह जानकारी भी सामने आई है कि दोनों दलालों के यहां प्रशासन के कुछ अफसरों, खासकर पटवारियों का काफी आना-जाना था।

पहली कार्रवाई एडीएम अजयदेव शर्मा की टीम ने एमजी रोड पर बंसी ट्रेड सेंटर में शुभम जैन के एमपी ऑनलाइन के ऑफिस पर की। वह टीएंडसीपी विभाग में दलाली करता है। उसके यहां से भारी मात्रा में दस्तावेज जब्त किए हैं। विभागीय आदेशों व फाइलों के साथ कम्प्यूटर पर कुछ विभागों की एनओसी भी टाइप की हुई मिली। खास बात ये है कि कियोस्क का ये सेंटर इमारत की दूसरी मंजिल पर चल रहा था। कियोस्क की आड़ में सरकारी काम करने के ठेके लिए जाते थे।

यह बात सामने आई है कि शुभम और उसके साथी यहीं से नोटशीट, आदेश व एनओसी टाइप कर ले जाते थे। कई आर्किटेक्ट की सील भी बरामद हुई है। एडीएम शर्मा के मुताबिक, शुभम व उसके साथी दलाल समय-समय पर ठिकाना बदल लेते थे। पहले इमामबाड़ा के पास कपड़े की दुकान के ऊपर आफिस संचालित होता था, फिर न्यू पलासिया में बखतगढ़ टॉवर में शिफ्ट कर दिया।

यह ऑफिस चर्चा में आया तो बंसी ट्रेड सेंटर में एमपी ऑनलाइन के नाम से काम शुरू कर दिया। उसके यहां 6-7 लड़के भी नौकरी करते हैं। सभी विभागों में इसका संपर्क था, अफसरों व कर्मचारियों से मिलीभगत की आशंका है।

छापे की भनक मिलने पर ताला लगा भागा
दूसरी कार्रवाई अन्नपूर्णा नगर स्थित हर्षदीप अपार्टमेंट में दलाल बनवारी के ऑफिस पर हुई। बताते हैं कि बनवारी पटवारी बनना चाहता था, नहीं बन सका तो समानांतर कलेक्टर ऑफिस खोल लिया। टीएंडसीपी व नगर निगम से पास होने वाले नक्शे वह समयसीमा में जारी करने का दावा करता था।

सीमांकन, बंटाकन, नजूल एनओसी से लेकर नक्शा पास कराने का तक का पूरा कॉन्ट्रैक्ट लेता था। समयसीमा में काम करवाने की गारंटी भी देता था। कई राजस्व निरीक्षक, पटवारी बनवारी के दफ्तर में आते-जाते थे। शुभम के यहां कार्रवाई की जानकारी उसे लगी तो ताबड़तोड़ ऑफिस से फाइलें व सामान हटा दिया।

टीम यहां पहुंची तो ताला लगा था। उसे फोन कर बुलाया और ताला खुलवाकर जांच की। एसडीएम सुनील झा की टीम को जांच के दौरान पता चला कि बनवारी स्कूल, कॉलेज सहित किसी भी निर्माण स्थल की मंजूरी का काम लेता था। कई इमारतों के नक्शे भी पास करवाए। टीएंडसीपी में सबसे ज्यादा सक्रिय था। कलेक्टर सिंह ने बनवारी और शुभम का बॉन्ड ओवर कर दिया है। अब ये किसी दफ्तर में दिखे तो इन पर एफआईआर होगी।

आवेदन से लेकर काम कराने तक की रेट लिस्ट

प्रशासन के छापे में पता चला है कि दोनों दलालों ने हर काम के रेट तय कर रखे थे। सीमांकन, बंटाकन, नजूल की एनओसी का आवेदन जमीन मालिक की ओर से लगाने के लिए 10 हजार रुपए लिए जाते थे। एक हेक्टेयर से कम जमीन हो तो अनापत्ति दिलाने, नामांतरण, बंटाकन करवाने के 50 हजार रुपए लेते थे।

अधिकारियों को पैसा देने के नाम पर जमीन मालिकों से यह मांग की जाती थी। इसी तरह नगर निस्म और टीएंडसीपी से नक्शे पास कराने के एवज में रेट बना रखे हैं। निगम से एक हजार स्क्वेयर फीट का नक्शा पास कराने के लिए 50 तो दो हेक्टेयर से ज्यादा की टाउनशिप मंजूर कराने के तीन लाख भी लेते थे।

ऑनलाइन सिस्टम, फिर भी इन्हें कैसे मिलते थे आदेश, जांच
प्रशासन को छापे में ज्यादातर दस्तावेज बंटाकन, सीमांकन के मिले हैं। यह दस्तावेज तहसीलदार, राजस्व निरीक्षक व पटवारी से सबंधित हैं। प्रशासन ने डायवर्शन, नजूल, सीमांकन, बंटाकन के आदेश देने के लिए ऑनलाइन व्यवस्था की है। सीधे आदेश को किसी को नहीं मिलता। प्रशासन के आरसीएमएस सिस्टम से आवेदन क्रमांक हासिल कर इन लोगों ने आदेश कैसे निकाल लिए, इसकी जांच की जा रही है।

