पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

तेंदुए का रेस्क्यू:कुएं से दहाड़ने की आवाज सुन दौड़े ग्रामीण, देखा तो तेंदुआ पानी में डूब रहा था, उसे बचाने खाट और लड़की डाली

धार/इंदौर28 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
तेंदुए को बचाने के लिए ग्रामीणों ने रस्सी के सहारे लड़की और खाट को नीचे उतारा।
  • धार जिले के उमरबन में देर रात तेंदुआ कुएं में गिर गया था, रालामंडल की टीम ने बाहर निकाला

धार जिले के उमरबन में मंगलवार को कुएं में गिरे एक तेंदुए का रेस्क्यू कर उसकी जान बचाई गई। कुएं में गिरे तेंदुए के गुर्राने की आवाज सुन ग्रामीणों ने झांककर देखा तो वह किनारे बैठा हुआ था। इसके बाद तत्काल इसकी सूचना वन विभाग की टीम को दी गई। टीम ने रेस्क्यू के लिए रालामंडल वन विभाग इंदौर को कहा। जिसके बाद टीम ने तेंदुए को बाहर निकाला।

जानकारी अनुसार धामनोद सब रेंज उमरबन के ग्राम जामन्या में पूर्व सरपंच कालू सिंह के कुएं में सुबह करीब 4 बजे दहाड़ने की आवाज सुनकर लोग जागे। आवाज सुन कुएं के भीतर झांका तो पाया कि तेंदुआ का एक शावक गिरा हुआ है। कुएं में ज्यादा पानी होने से तेंदुआ डूब ना जाए, इसलिए ग्रामीण राकेश, सुखलाल, प्रेम सिंह, रतन आदि ने खाट और बैलगाड़ी में लगने वाली लकड़ियों को कुएं में डाल दिया। जिस पर तेंदुआ बैठ गया। इसके बाद तत्काल वन विभाग को सूचना दी। धामनोद रेंजर धर्मेंद्र राठौर, मांडू रेंज के रेंजर अल्ताफ खान और धार एसडीओ रावत सहित इंदौर रालामंडल का रेस्क्यू दल मौके पर पहुंचा। इसके बाद कुएं में पिंजरा डाला गया और काफी मशक्कत के बाद तेंदुए को बाहर निकाला गया। एसडीओ रावत के अनुसार स्वास्थ्य परीक्षण के बाद शावक को बुढ़ी मांडव जंगल क्षेत्र में छोड़ दिया जाएगा। रेंजर राठौर के अनुसार मादा शावक की उम्र करीब 3 साल है।

दहाड़ से लुढ़कने लगा वाहन रामसिंह चौहान के अनुसार पिछले कई दिनों से 5 से ज्यादा बकरियां गायब हो गई थीं, जिनका शिकार तेंदुए द्वारा किया गया। रेंजर अल्ताफ खान ने बताया कि धामनोद में पशु चिकित्सक द्वारा स्वास्थ्य परीक्षण के पश्चात शावक को रालामंडल भी ले जाया जा सकता है। उधर, मिली जानकारी अनुसार पिंजरे में कैद करने के बाद तेंदुए को पिकअप वाहन में रखा गया। पिंजरे में कैद तेंदुए ने दहाड़ मारी तो थाेड़े ढलान पर खड़े पिकअप वाहन आगे की ओर लुढ़कने लगा। इसके बाद ड्राइवर ने दौड़कर वाहन को कंट्रोल किया।

ग्रामीणों के अनुसार तेंदुआ अलुसबह करीब 4 बजे कुएं में गिरा था। वह कुत्ते का शिकार करने के चक्कर में उसके पीछे दौड़ा और खुद ही शिकार बन गया। सुबह जब ग्रामीण कुएं के पास से गुजरे तो तेंदुए के गुर्राने की आवाज सुनाई दी। इस पर उन्हांेने झांका तो तेंदुआ कुएं में किराने पर बैठा हुआ था। इस पर ग्रामीणों ने तत्काल सरपंच को सूचना दी। सरपंच ने वन विभाग की टीम को सूचित किया। इसके वन विभा की टीम मौके पर पहुंची तब तक ग्रामीणों ने लड़की और रस्सी के सहारे तेंदुए के कुएं में किनारे पर बैठने की व्यवस्था कर दी थी। वन विभाग ने रेस्क्यू के लिए वन विभाग रालामंडल इंदौर की टीम को काॅल किया। इसके बाद ट टीम के अनुसार तेंदुए की उम्र करीब 4 साल है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहरियाणा में कांग्रेस विधायक के चचेरे भाई ने लड़की को गोली मारी, धर्म बदलवाना चाहता था - फरीदाबाद - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी समाज सेवी संस्था अथवा किसी प्रिय मित्र की सहायता में समय व्यतीत होगा। धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक कामों में भी आपकी रुचि रहेगी। युवा वर्ग अपनी मेहनत के अनुरूप शुभ परिणाम हासिल करेंगे। तथा ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें