काम के प्रति समर्पण:5 साल तक बिना छुट्टी लिए काम करने वाले लिम्का बुक रिकार्डधारी कर्मचारी हुआ रिटायर, विभाग देना चाहता था पार्टी, वे बोले- सादगी ठीक

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
33 साल स्वास्थ्य विभाग में सेवाएं देने के बाद रिटायर हुए वनकर। - Dainik Bhaskar
33 साल स्वास्थ्य विभाग में सेवाएं देने के बाद रिटायर हुए वनकर।

लगातार पांच साल तक बिना छुट्टी लिए काम करने के बाद लिम्का बुक ऑफ रिकार्ड में दर्ज जिला अस्पताल के कर्मचारी संतोष वनकर का शनिवार को रिटायरमेंट हो गया। उन्हें जिला अस्पताल के फारेंसिक डिपार्टमेंट के हेड डॉ. भरत वाजपेयी और पूरे स्टाफ ने भाववीनी विदाई दी।

डॉ. वाजपेयी ने बताया कि वनकर ने अपने जीवन के 33 साल स्वास्थ्य विभाग को दिए हैं। 13 साल से लगातार जिला अस्पताल में सेवाएं दे रहे थे, जिसमें पांच साल तो बिना छुट्टी के काम किया। बाद में भी सिर्फ रैयर केस में ही अवकाश लिया। संतोष को इसके लिए दो बार प्रशासन से 26 जनवरी पर अवार्ड भी मिला। संतोष विभाग में पीआरओ के जैसा काम करते थे। जैसे कोर्ट का सम्मन, पीएम रिपोर्ट देना, शवों की जानकारी रखने के अलावा पुलिस और परिजन से तालमेल रखना। बिना छुट्टी लिए काम करने के कारण पश्चिम इंदौर का हर पुलिसकर्मी संतोष को जानता है, क्योंकि पोस्टमॉर्टम के लिए सबसे पहले दस्तावेज संतोष के पास ही जाते थे।

कर्मचारी किशोर का कहना है कि ऐसे संतोष हर बार नहीं मिलते हैं। वहीं, संतोष वनकर ने कहा कि विभाग उन्हें एक बड़ी पार्टी देकर विदाई देना चाहता था, लेकिन उन्होंने सादगी से विदाई लेने का कहा। इस उपलब्क्ष में शनिवार को कोरोना योद्धा संतोष को कोरोना वैक्सीन का टीका भी लगाया गया।

