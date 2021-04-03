पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गंदगी पर सजा:ग्राहकों का खुले में बाथरूम जाना पड़ा भारी, नगर निगम की टीम ने शराब दुकानदार संचालक पर किया 10 हजार का स्पाॅट फाइन

इंदौर2 मिनट पहले
निगम की टीम ने मौके पर ही 10 हजार रुपए की चालानी कार्रवाई की। - Dainik Bhaskar
निगम की टीम ने मौके पर ही 10 हजार रुपए की चालानी कार्रवाई की।

स्वच्छता में चार बार नंबर वन आ चुके इंदौर में सफाई के प्रति कितनी गंभीरता है, इसका गुरुवार को ताजा उदाहरण देखने को मिला। भागीरथपुरा क्षेत्र स्थित शराब दुकान पर आने वाले ग्राहक खुले में बाथरूम कर रहे थे। इसे लेकर निगम की टीम ने दुकान संचालक से 10 हजार रुपए का स्पाट फाइन वसूला है।

निगम आयुक्त प्रतिभा पाल ने स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण 2021 को ध्यान में रखते हुए शहर में किसी भी प्रकार से कचरा व गंदगी फैलाने वालों के विरूद्ध कड़ाई से स्पाॅट फाइन वसूलने के आदेश दिए हैं। सीएसआई अजीत कल्याणे ने बताया कि जोन क्षेत्र में सफाई व्यवस्था के निरीक्षण में भागीरथपुरा कलाली के बाहर कचरा और गंदगी पसरी मिली थी। साथ ही कलाली में आने वाले लोगों द्वारा खुले में बाथरूम किए जाने की भी शिकायत मिली थी। कल्याणे ने इसकी जानकारी जोन नियंत्रणकर्ता अधिकारी बीएम गुप्ता, स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी गौतम भाटिया को दी थी। मामले में वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों ने तत्काल कार्रवाई के निर्देश दिए। इसके बाद सीएसआई अजीत कल्याणे, सहायक सीएसआई योगेश कल्याणे, वार्ड दरोगा दिनेश लोट टीम के साथ मौके पर पहुंचे, जहां शिकायत सही पाई गई। इस पर टीम ने भागीरथपुरा कलाली के मालिक मां कस्तूरी इंटरप्राइजेस पर 10 हजार रुपए का स्पाॅट फाइन कर कार्रवाई को अंजाम दिया

