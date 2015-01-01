पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Indore
  • Loading Stuck On Railway Track, Drunken Driver Ran Away, Train Dragged Vehicle 166 Meters Away

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

इंदौर में बड़ा हादसा टला:रेलवे ट्रैक पर लोडिंग फंसा, नशे में धुत ड्राइवर छोड़ भागा, वाहन को 166 मीटर दूर घसीट ले गई ट्रेन

इंदौर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नशे की हालत में ड्राइवर लोडिंग वाहन को माल गोदाम के पास के रास्ते से लेकर प्लेटफार्म तक पहुंच गए थे, वहां से बैलेंस बिगड़ा तो लोडिंग नीचे पटरी पर गिरा।
  • बड़ा हादसा टला, ट्रेन में सवार थे 250 से ज्यादा यात्री

लक्ष्मीबाईनगर रेलवे स्टेशन के पास शुक्रवार रात को बड़ा हादसा टल गया। स्टेशन के प्लेटफार्म से एक लोडिंग वाहन रेलवे ट्रैक पर गिर गया। भोपाल से आ रही इंटरसिटी लोको पायलट ने जैसे ही वाहन को देखा ट्रेन को कंट्रोल किया। 80 किमी प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से आ रही ट्रेन की स्पीड तो धीमी हुई, लेकिन रुकी नहीं।

ट्रेन लोडिंग को करीब 166 मीटर तक घसीटते ले गई। इस दौरान ट्रेन में 250 से ज्यादा यात्री सवार थे। शुक्र है जनहानि नहीं हुई।

दरअसल, वाहन को चालक माल गोदाम के पास के रास्ते लेकर प्लेटफार्म तक आ गए। वाहन का बैलेंस बिगड़ा और वह प्लेटफार्म से नीचे गिर गया। दूर से ट्रेन की हेडलाइट देख वाहन चालक और उसमें सवार अन्य लोग भाग गए। उधर, सामने से ट्रेन के लोको पायलट ने जैसे ही ट्रैक पर वाहन को देखा तो ट्रेन को कंट्रोल करने की कोशिश की।

रेलवे अधिकारियों ने कहा- जो वाहन ट्रैक पर गिरा वह सफेद रंग की बोलेरो थी। यह वाहन आरटीओ रिकॉर्ड में सृजन मैरेज डेकोरेटर्स, चेतना पति मनोज सोलंकी, 5/6 शहीद राजगुरु परिसर विजय नगर के नाम दर्ज है। प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों से पता चला कि वाहन में तीन-चार लोग थे। ड्राइवर शराब के नशे में वाहन ट्रैक पर ले गया जब वाहन फंस गया तो सभी उसे छोड़कर भाग गए।

लोको पायलट बोले- इमरजेंसी ब्रेक लगाता तो ट्रेन पटरी से उतर जाती
इंटरसिटी के लोको पायलट आनंदीलाल पाटीदार ने बताया कि प्लेटफार्म से करीब 100 मीटर पहले ट्रैक पर वाहन दिखा। लगातार हॉर्न बजाने पर कोई हलचल नहीं दिखी तो ट्रेन को कंट्रोल करने की कोशिश की। स्पीड 80 से घटाकर 30-40 तक लाया। जिससे बड़ा हादसा टल गया। यदि इमरजेंसी ब्रेक लगाता तो ट्रेन पटरी से उतर जाती।

बड़ा सवाल: वाहन प्लेटफार्म तक पहुंच गया, स्टॉफ क्या कर रहा था
वाहन प्लेटफार्म तक कैसे पहुंच गया? यह बड़ा सवाल है। रेलवे स्टॉफ और ड्यूटी पर मौजूद कर्मचारी क्या कर रहे थे। इस मामले में रेलवे का कहना है जांच करवाई जा रही है। हालांकि जिस रास्ते से वे आए, वो माल गोदाम तक वाहनों की आवाजाही का रास्ता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें