लोक अदालत:हाई कोर्ट में 12 दिसंबर को लगेगी लोक अदालत

इंदौर25 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
इंदौर हाई कोर्ट

हाई कोर्ट की इंदौर बैंच में लोक अदालत 12 दिसंबर को लगेगी। हाई कोर्ट इंदौर बैंच के एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव जस्टिस एस.सी. शर्मा के निर्देशन में ये लोक अदालत लगेगी।इस राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत में शमनीय आपराधिक प्रकरण, परक्रम्य अधिनियम की धारा-138 के अंतर्गत आने वाले प्रकरण, मनी रिकवरी मामलें, मोटर दुर्घटना क्षतिपूर्ति दावा प्रकरण, वैवाहिक प्रकरण, श्रम विवाद प्रकरण, भूमि अधिग्रहण के प्रकरण, विद्युत-जल कर एवं बिल संबंधी मामले, राजस्व प्रकरण, दीवानी मामले तथा अन्य समस्त प्रकार के राजीनामा योग्य प्रकरणों का निराकरण आपसी समझौते के आधार पर किया जाएगा। लोक अदालत के माध्यम से प्रकरण निपटने वाले केसों में सरकार द्वारा तय कोर्ट फीस भी वापस हो जाती है। इसके चलते हाईकोर्ट इंदौर बैंच के प्रिंसिपल रजिस्ट्रार अनिल वर्मा ने सभी पक्षकारों एवं वकीलों से िनवेदन िकया है कि वे हाईकोर्ट में लंबित प्रकरणों को लोक अदालत के माध्यम में आपसी सुलह से निपटाएं। इसके लिए हाई कोर्ट इंदौर बैंच के प्रिंसिपल रजिस्ट्रार, ज्वाईट रजिस्ट्रार, संबंधित सेक्शन एवं उच्च न्यायालय विधिक सेवा समिति को वे अपने प्रकरण लोक अदालत में रखने हेतु आवेदन या सूचना दे सकते हैं।

