इंदौर में मानवता फिर शर्मसार:75 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग को मंदिर के बाहर छोड़ा, वृद्धा ने खुद कुछ नहीं कहा पर उसके आंसुओं से सबकुछ कह दिया

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
बुजुर्ग ने अपनों के बारे में कुछ नहीं कहा, बस रोती रही। - Dainik Bhaskar
सोमवार को एक वृद्धा के पैर में कीड़े लगने की घटना के अगले ही दिन मानवता को शर्मसार करने वाली एक और घटना सामने आई। एक 75 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग महिला को सुबह 5 बजे गुमास्ता नगर शिव मंदिर के बाहर कोई छोड़कर चला गया। सुबह राहगीरों ने महिला को देखा और गोल्ड कॉइन सेवा ट्रस्ट के सदस्यों को सूचना दी, जिसके बाद वे बुजुर्ग महिला को लेकर गए। महिला अच्छी तरह से बोल तो नहीं पा रही थी, लेकिन उसकी आंखों से लगातार अपनों द्वारा दिया हुआ दर्द आंसू के रूप में बह रहा था।

वृद्धा को लोगों ने समाजसेवी संस्था के हाथों में सौंपा है।
और वह इसलिए चुप है कि परिवार की बदनामी न हो

75 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग को उसके ही परिजन मंदर के बाहर छोड़कर गए थे। राहगीरों की नजर पड़ी तो मुनीष मालानी ने ट्रस्ट को सूचना दी। ट्रस्ट के सदस्य ने बताया लोक लाज के डर से बुजुर्ग कुछ बोलने को तैयार नहीं है। घबराहट में बस रोते ही जा रही। दो से तीन दिन में बुजुर्ग महिला सामान्य हो जाएगी। थाना चंदन नगर के आरक्षक जितेंद्र और प्रवीण परवाल के सहयोग से चाणक्यपुरी चौराहे के समीप दशरथ सेवाश्रम में स्थाई निवास दिया गया है। हम माताजी की वैसी ही सेवा करने का वचन देते है जैसे अपने घर के परिजन हमारे साथ रहते है।

