अम्मा के पैर को बचाने की जद्दोजहद:कीड़ों ने पंजे को किया खोखला, अब मांस नहीं सिर्फ हड्‌डियां बचीं; डॉक्टरों ने कीड़ों के साथ सड़ी चमड़ी भी हटाई

इंदौर2 घंटे पहले
डॉक्टर मनोज केला और उनकी टीम अम्मा के पैर को बचाने की हरसंभव कोशिश कर रही है। - Dainik Bhaskar
डॉक्टर मनोज केला और उनकी टीम अम्मा के पैर को बचाने की हरसंभव कोशिश कर रही है।

सोमवार सुबह बिजासन मंदिर की ओर जाने वाली सड़क किनारे लाेहे के पलंग पर पड़ी मिली महिला पुष्पाबाई के सड़े पैर को बचाने के लिए डॉक्टरों की टीम लगी है। डॉक्टर पैर से कीड़े निकालने के साथ ही डेड सेल को भी हटाने का काम कर रहे हैं। जैसे-जैसे इलाज आगे बढ़ता जा रहा है, पैर की भयावह स्थिति सामने आ रही है। कीड़े करीब-करीब पूरे पंजे को भीतर से चट कर चुके हैं। कीड़ों ने पंजे के मांस को करीब-करीब पूरा खत्म कर दिया है। डॉक्टर अब यह देख रहे हैं कि कहीं संक्रमण हड्डियों में तो नहीं फैल गया। यदि ऐसा हुआ तो पंजे को काटने की भी स्थिति निर्मित हो सकती है। हालांकि डाॅक्टर अभी एंटीबायोटिक के जरिए कीड़े निकालकर घावक को सुखाने की कोशिश में लगे हैं। करीब एक सप्ताह बाद ही यह कहा जा सकता है कि आगे पैर का क्या किया जाना है।

अम्मा का इलाज कर रहे डॉक्टर मनोज केला ने बताया कि वैसे तो अम्मा की हालत ठीक है। पैर की कंडीशन क्रिटिकल है। ड्रेसिंग कर कीड़ों को निकाला गया है। कई बार संक्रमण हड्डियों तक पहुंच जाता है। हालांकि अभी तो हम पैर को बचाने की कोशिश में लगे हैं। यदि संक्रमण हड्डियों तक पहुंचा, तो फिर आखिरी इलाज पंजा काटना ही होता है। हालांकि अभी यह कहना जल्दबाजी होगी। क्योंकि इलाज अभी शुरू हुआ है। कीड़े निकालने के साथ ही डेड सेल को भी हटाया जा रहा है। घाव यदि सूखने लगेगा, तो फिर पैर बचाना आसान हो जाएगा। इसमें दो से तीन सप्ताह लग सकते हैं।

अम्मा की सुबह और शाम दोनों समय पट्‌टी की जा रही है।
अम्मा की सुबह और शाम दोनों समय पट्‌टी की जा रही है।

अरबिंदो अस्पताल के प्रशासनिक अधिकारी राजीव सिंह के मुताबिक अम्मा के पैर की जो चमड़ी सड़ गई थी, उसे हटाया जा रहा है। अभी सर्जिकल प्रोसिजर नहीं कर रहे। एंटीबायोटिक से पहले घाव को ठीक करने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं। कोशिश है कि पैर को नुकसान ना पहुंचे। दो से तीन स्टेज में इलाज किया जाएगा। पंजे की हालत ऐसी हो गई है कि वह भीतर से खोखला हो गया है। करीब-करीब पंजा 80 फीसदी खत्म हो चुका है। पंजे को काटने की नौबत आने पर इसकी प्रक्रिया को लेकर भी तैयारी शुरू कर दी है। इसे लेकर सोमवार को कमिश्नर और एनजीओ के साथ बैठक भी हुई। इसमें एनजीओ ने जिम्मेदारी उठाने की बात कही है। क्योंकि अभी तक परिजन सामने नहीं आया है।

यह है मामला
इंदौर के वल्लभ नगर की रहने वाली वृद्धा पुष्पा बाई 15 फरवरी की सुबह बिजासन टेकरी मंदिर के पास एक लोहे की पलंग पर लेटी मिली थी। उसने कंबल ओढ़ रखा था, हालांकि जब जब कंबल हटा, तो उसके एक पैर में बड़ी संख्या में कीड़े रेंगते नजर आए थे। इसके बाद एक समाजसेवी संस्था मौके पर पहुंची और उन्होंने उसे एमवाय लेकर जाने की बात कही। इस पर अम्मा बिफर गई और एमवाय नहीं जाने की जिद पर अड़ गई। अम्मा का आरोप था कि वहीं के इलाज के बाद उनकी ऐसी हालत हुई है। बाद में पता चला था कि अम्मा के पैर का करीब 23 दिनों तक एमवाय अस्पताल में इलाज चला था और वे वहां से ठीक होकर लौटी थीं। अम्मा के मना करने पर उन्हें अरबिंदो अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया, जहां डॉक्टर उनका इलाज कर रहे हैं।

अम्मा ने जो अपने बारे में अब तक बताया
पुष्पाबाई ने ज्यादा कुछ तो कुछ नहीं बताया है, लेकिन उन्होंने अपनी मां लक्ष्मीबाई और पिता बाबू सिंह के बारे में जानकारी दी है। पिता बेंग्लोर में रहते हैं। वहीं मां का दो महीने पहले देहांत हो गया है। अम्मा के अनुसार इंदौर की संपत्ति पर अवैध कब्जा होने के बाद वे मां के साथ सीहोर में बस स्टैंड के पीछे कहीं रहती थीं। उनका कहना है कि वे किराए से मकान खोजने इंदौर आई थीं। अम्मा का कहना है कि उन्होंने ओल्ड जीडीसी से हिंदी साहित्य में डबल एमए किया है। कुछ दिनों पहले पैर में कांच चुभ गया था, जिसके बाद यह घाव हुआ है।

