पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Indore
  • Sanwer (Madhya Pradesh By Election 2020) Hot Seat Voting Counting Time Update; BJP Tulsi Silawat Vs Congress Premchand Guddu

कौन होगा सांवेर का सरताज:सुबह 8 बजे से काउंटिंग, 14 टेबलाें पर 28 राउंड, दोपहर 1 बजे तक तय हो जाएगा, किसने मारी बाजी

इंदौर16 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मतदान के लिए लगाए गए टेबल को जालियों से घेर दिया गया है।
  • भाजपा के तुलसी सिलावट और कांग्रेस के प्रेमचंद गुड्डू के बीच सीधा मुकाबला

मध्य प्रदेश उपचुनाव में सबसे हाॅट मानी जाने वाली सांवेर सीट पर मंगलवार काे सुबह 8 बजे से नेहरू स्टेडियम पर काउंटिंग शुरू हाेगी। इसके लिए 171 अधिकारी-कर्मचारियों काे नियुक्त किए गए हैं। 14 टेबलाें पर 28 राउंड तक 42 कर्मचारी मताें की गणना करेंगे। इलेक्ट्राॅनिक वोटिंग मशीन और डाक मत पत्राें की गिनती अलग-अलग हाेगी। दोपहर 1 बजे तक स्पष्ट हो जाएगा कि इस बार सांवेर का प्रतिनिधित्व कौन करेगा। बता दें कि सांवेर में भाजपा के तुलसी सिलावट और कांग्रेस के प्रेमचंद गुड्डू के बीच सीधा मुकाबला है।

मतगणना के लिए सीआरपीएफ की एक कंपनी के 45 जवानों को तैनात किया गया है।
मतगणना के लिए सीआरपीएफ की एक कंपनी के 45 जवानों को तैनात किया गया है।

कलेक्टर के अनुसार नेहरू स्टेडियम के दो हॉल में गिनती हाेगी। प्रत्येक हॉल में सात-सात टेबल लगाई गई हैं। प्रत्येक टेबल पर एक सुपरवाइजर, एक गणना सहायक और एक मॉइक्रो ऑब्जर्वर तैनात रहेंगे। इस तरह एक टेबल पर तीन-तीन मतगणना कर्मियों की ड्यूटी लगाई गई है। डाक मतपत्रों की गणना के लिए अलग से चार टेबलें लगाई गई हैं। प्रत्येक टेबल पर एक सुपरवाइजर, दो गणना सहायक और एक मॉइक्रो ऑब्जर्वर को नियुक्त किया गया है। इस तरह चार टेबलों पर 16 कर्मचारी डाक मतपत्रों की गणना का काम देखेंगे। दो हॉल में मतों की गिनती के लिए जालियां लगाई गई हैं, जाली के एक तरफ मतगणना का काम होगा। दूसरी ओर, प्रत्याशियों के एजेंट बैठेंगे। मतगणना परिसर में मोबाइल फोन, तम्बाकू, बीड़ी, सिगरेट, माचिस और लाइटर प्रतिबंधित है।

पूरे स्टेडियम के चप्पे-चप्पे की तलाशी ली गई।
पूरे स्टेडियम के चप्पे-चप्पे की तलाशी ली गई।

यह रहेगी ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था

  • मतगणना के लिए सीआरपीएफ की एक कंपनी के 45 जवान, गोवा पुलिस के सशस्त्र बल की 93 जवानों की टुकड़ी और 2000 जवानों को तैनात किया गया है।
  • मतगणना शुरू होने के पहले सुबह 7 बजे से ट्रैफिक डायवर्शन शुरू होगा और मतगणना तक एक ओर का ट्रैफिक बंद रहेगा।
  • नेहरू स्टेडियम परिसर में पुलिस-प्रशासन के वाहन पार्क होंगे। जिनका प्रवेश व्हाइट चर्च एसबीआई, टी गेट नंबर 2 से रहेगा।
  • मीडिया के लिए एसबीआई बैंक परिसर में पार्किंग की व्यवस्था रहेगी, जिनका प्रवेश व्हाइट चर्च एसबीआई, टी गेट नंबर 2 से रहेगा।
  • सीपीडब्ल्यू डी बंगला नंबर चार में मतगणना, पोलिंग एजेंट के वाहन पार्क होंगे।
  • एसबीआई परिसर के सामने नेहरू स्टेडियम की दीवार से सटकर पोलिंग अधिकारी और पार्टियों के वाहन पार्क होंगे।

ऐसा रहेगा ट्रैफिक डायवर्ट प्लान

  • मतगणना केंद्र पर नेहरू स्टेडियम से आने वाले सरकारी और आकस्मिक वाहनों को छोड़कर अन्य वाहन डेली कॉलेज से कृषि महाविद्यालय चौराहा से व्हाइट चर्च की ओर आ- जा सकेंगे।
  • जीपीओ से रेसिडेंसी जाने वाले वाहन नौलखा चौराहा चिड़ियाघर के सामने से आजाद नगर होकर आ-जा सकेंगे।
  • भारी वाहनों की सुबह 5 बजे से नेहरू स्टेडियम के आसपास वाले इलाकों में घुसने की मनाही है।

सांवेर उपचुनाव पर एक नजर

  • कुल उम्मीदवार- 13
  • कुल मतदाता- 2.70 लाख
  • कुल बूथ- 280
  • मतदान हुआ - 2 लाख, 10 हजार, 707
  • मतदान कितना- 78.01 प्रतिशत
  • कुल पुरुष मतदाता- 1 लाख, 12 हजार, 586
  • कुल महिला मतदाता- 98 हजार 121
  • डाक मतपत्र डले- 2085
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअर्नब गोस्वामी को हाईकोर्ट से जमानत नहीं; उनकी सुरक्षा पर गवर्नर ने गृह मंत्री से बात की - महाराष्ट्र - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन भर व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। अब तक जो भी निवेश किए हैं उनमें आशातीत लाभ भी होगा। आप कुछ ऐसे भी कार्य करेंगे, जिससे आपकी रचनात्मकता सामने आएगी। त्यौहार विशेष की तैयारी में भी समय व्यतीत होगा।...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें