सांवेर उपचुनाव:डाक मत पत्रों के बाद खुलीं ईवीएम, पहला रुझान भाजपा के पक्ष में, सिलावट 1300 मतों से आगे, दोपहर 3 बजे तक तय हो जाएगी हार- जीत

इंदौर4 मिनट पहले
सुबह सभी की मौजूदगी में स्ट्रांग रूम खोला गया।

मध्य प्रदेश उपचुनाव में सबसे हाॅट मानी जाने वाली सांवेर सीट के लिए नेहरू स्टेडियम पर वोटों की गिनती शुरू हो चुकी है। सबसे पहले चार टेबलाें पर 2085 डाक मतपत्रों की गिनती हुई। इसके बाद ईवीएम की गिनती शुरू हुई। 380 मतदान केंद्रों पर हुए मतदान के लिए दाे हाॅल में 7-7 टेलबें लगाई गई हैं। हर राउंड में 14 केंद्रों की ईवीएम की गिनती हो रही है, इस तरह हर कुल 28 राउंड वोटों की गिनती चलेगी।

वोटों की गिनती के बाद रेंडम आधार पर 5 मतदान केंद्रों की वीवीपैट में डले वोटों की पर्चियां निकालकर उन्हें ईवीएम में दर्ज वोटों से क्राॅस चेक किया जाएगा। इसमें भी करीब एक घंटे का समय लगेगा। वहीं, मतगणना के लिए 171 अधिकारी-कर्मचारी नियुक्त किए गए हैं। 42 कर्मचारी मताें की गणना कर रहे हैं। दोपहर 3 बजे तक स्पष्ट हो जाएगा कि इस बार सांवेर का प्रतिनिधित्व कौन करेगा। बता दें कि सांवेर में भाजपा के तुलसी सिलावट और कांग्रेस के प्रेमचंद गुड्डू के बीच सीधा मुकाबला है।

भाजपा नगर अध्यक्ष गौरव रणदिवे सुबह ही स्टेडियम पहुंच गए।
भाजपा नगर अध्यक्ष गौरव रणदिवे सुबह ही स्टेडियम पहुंच गए।

कलेक्टर के अनुसार नेहरू स्टेडियम के दो हॉल में गिनती हो रही है। प्रत्येक हॉल में सात-सात टेबल लगी हैं। प्रत्येक टेबल पर एक सुपरवाइजर, एक गणना सहायक और एक मॉइक्रो ऑब्जर्वर तैनात हैं। इस तरह एक टेबल पर तीन-तीन मतगणना कर्मियों की ड्यूटी लगाई गई है। डाक मतपत्रों की गणना के लिए अलग से चार टेबलें लगाई गई हैं। प्रत्येक टेबल पर एक सुपरवाइजर, दो गणना सहायक और एक मॉइक्रो ऑब्जर्वर को नियुक्त किया गया है। इस तरह चार टेबलों पर 16 कर्मचारी डाक मतपत्रों की गणना का काम देख रहे हैं। दो हॉल में मतों की गिनती के लिए जालियां लगाई गई हैं, जाली के एक तरफ मतगणना का काम होगा। दूसरी ओर, प्रत्याशियों के एजेंट बैठे हैं। मतगणना परिसर में मोबाइल फोन, तम्बाकू, बीड़ी, सिगरेट, माचिस और लाइटर प्रतिबंधित है।

भाजपा जिला अध्यक्ष राजेश सोनकर भी कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ स्टेडियम में डटे हुए हैं।
भाजपा जिला अध्यक्ष राजेश सोनकर भी कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ स्टेडियम में डटे हुए हैं।

यह है ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था

  • मतगणना के लिए सीआरपीएफ की एक कंपनी के 45 जवान, गोवा पुलिस के सशस्त्र बल की 93 जवानों की टुकड़ी और 2000 जवानों को तैनात किया गया है।
  • मतगणना शुरू होने के पहले सुबह 7 बजे से ट्रैफिक डायवर्शन शुरू हो गया। मतगणना तक एक ओर का ट्रैफिक बंद रहेगा।
  • नेहरू स्टेडियम परिसर में पुलिस-प्रशासन के वाहन पार्क किए गए हैं। जिनका प्रवेश व्हाइट चर्च एसबीआई, टी गेट नंबर 2 से है।
  • मीडिया के लिए एसबीआई बैंक परिसर में पार्किंग की व्यवस्था है, जिनका प्रवेश व्हाइट चर्च एसबीआई, टी गेट नंबर 2 से है।
  • सीपीडब्ल्यू डी बंगला नंबर चार में मतगणना, पोलिंग एजेंट के वाहन पार्क किए गए हैं।
  • एसबीआई परिसर के सामने नेहरू स्टेडियम की दीवार से सटकर पोलिंग अधिकारी और पार्टियों के वाहन पार्क हो सकते हैं।

ऐसा है ट्रैफिक डायवर्ट प्लान

  • मतगणना केंद्र पर नेहरू स्टेडियम से आने वाले सरकारी और आकस्मिक वाहनों को छोड़कर अन्य वाहन डेली कॉलेज से कृषि महाविद्यालय चौराहा से व्हाइट चर्च की ओर आ- जा सकते हैं।
  • जीपीओ से रेसिडेंसी जाने वाले वाहन नौलखा चौराहा चिड़ियाघर के सामने से आजाद नगर होकर आ-जा सकते हैं।
  • भारी वाहनों की सुबह 5 बजे से नेहरू स्टेडियम के आसपास वाले इलाकों में घुसने की मनाही है।

सांवेर उपचुनाव पर एक नजर

  • कुल उम्मीदवार- 13
  • कुल मतदाता- 2.70 लाख
  • कुल बूथ- 280
  • मतदान हुआ - 2 लाख, 10 हजार, 707
  • मतदान कितना- 78.01 प्रतिशत
  • कुल पुरुष मतदाता- 1 लाख, 12 हजार, 586
  • कुल महिला मतदाता- 98 हजार 121
  • डाक मतपत्र डले- 2085
