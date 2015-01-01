पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांधता सीट पर खिला कमल:भाजपा के नारायण पटेल ने कांग्रेस के उत्तम पाल सिंह काे 22 हजार से ज्यादा मताें से पराजित किया, 4 महीने पहले पटेल ने छोड़ा था कांग्रेस का हाथ

खंडवाएक मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नारायण पटेल की जीत के बाद भाजपाइयों ने जमकर किया डांस।

मांधाता विधानसभा क्षेत्र के उपचुनाव के नतीजे मंगलवार दोपहर 1.20 बजे आ गए। मांधाता से इस बार कमल खिल गया है। भाजपा के नारायण पटेल ने कांग्रेस के उत्तम पाल सिंह काे 22129 मतों से पराजित किया। पटेल 4 महीने पहले ही कांग्रेस का दामन छोड़कर भाजपा में शामिल हुए थे। उपचुनाव में भाजपा, कांग्रेस और बसपा सहित कुल 8 दावेदार चुनाव मैदान में थे। इस बार के उपचुनाव में कुल डेढ़ लाख मतदाताओं ने मतदान किया था। इसमें 74000 महिला मतदाता शामिल थीं।

जिला शिक्षा एवं प्रशिक्षण संस्थान डाइट में सुबह 8 बजे से दाे हाॅल में मताें की गिनती शुरू हुई। पांचवें राउंड तक तो भाजपा लीड कर रही थी, लेकिन छठवें राउंड में कांग्रेस ने 336 मतों की बढ़त बना ली। इसके बाद 15वें राउंड तक भाजपा आगे रही, लेकिन 16वें में फिर से कांग्रेस ने बाजी पलट दी। इसके बाद 17वें राउंड में भाजपा फिर जो आगे निकली तो जीत पर ही रुकी। 2018 के विस चुनाव में कांग्रेस के पंजे तले पटेल ने भाजपा को 1236 मतों से पराजित किया था।

जीत के बाद नारायण पटेल का खिल उठा चेहरा।
भाजपा प्रत्याशी नारायण पटेल बोले- केंद्र और प्रदेश शासन की योजनाओं का फायदा मिला मांधाता के पूर्व कांग्रेस विधायक व उपचुनाव में भाजपा प्रत्याशी नारायण पटेल का कहना है कि चुनाव में मतदाताओं ने बढ़ चढ़कर हिस्सा लिया और भाजपा के प्रति विश्वास जताकर मतदान किया है। केंद्र व प्रदेश सरकार की जनकल्याणकारी योजनाओं का फायदा हमें अवश्य मिला है। कार्यकर्ताओं ने पूरी ईमानदारी व निष्ठापूर्वक काम किया।

सबसे पहले पोस्टल बैलेट की गणना
पोस्टल बैलेट की गणना के लिए अलग से व्यवस्था की गई है। सबसे पहले सुबह 8 बजे से पोस्टल बैलेट की गणना शुरू हुई। इनकी गणना पूरी होने के बाद ईवीएम के मतों की गणना की गई। इसके अलावा लॉटरी पद्धति से निकाली गई 5 वीवीपैट की पर्चियों की भी गणना कराई गई।

पिछले तीन चुनाव का हाल

सालभाजपाकांग्रेसअंतरजीते
2008513863073020656भाजपा
201365327609904337भाजपा
201869992712281236कांग्रेस
