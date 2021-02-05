पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जंगल में मर्डर का LIVE वीडियो:शिकारियों का पीछा करते हुए चलती बाइक पर वीडियो बना रहे फॉरेस्ट गार्ड की गोली मारकर हत्या

देवास39 मिनट पहले
टीम शाम को तलाशने निकली तो भूरिया तलाई के पास मदनलाल की लाश मिली।
  • देवास जिले के पुंजापुरा रेंज कार्यालय में नहीं लाैटा ताे जंगल में तलाशा, खून में सनी लाश मिली
  • बीट गार्ड मदनलाल उज्जैन के थे, शुक्रवार को विभागीय सम्मान के साथ होगा अंतिम संस्कार

देवास जिले के पुंजापुरा रेंज के रतनपुर जंगल में बीट गार्ड की शिकारियों ने गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी। इससे पहले 52 साल के बीट गार्ड मदनलाल वर्मा ने जब शिकारियों को जंगल में देखा तो उनका बाइक से पीछा किया। वह चलती बाइक से ही उनका वीडियो बनाने लगा और सरेंडर करने के लिए कहा। जवाब में कट्‌टा निकाला और लहराने लगा। बीट गार्ड ने कहा कि गोली चलाएगा...! यह कहते ही शिकारी ने फायर कर दिया। गोली लगने से बीट गार्ड ने मौके पर ही दम तोड़ दिया। मर्डर की यह पूरी वारदात उनके मोबाइल के कैमरे में कैद हुई है।

दरअसल, रतनपुर के जंगल में गुरुवार काे बीट गार्ड मदनलाल वर्मा ड्यूटी के दाैरान बाइक से निगरानी कर रहे थे। जंगल में अन्य वाहन से जाते हुए बदमाश दिखे, जिनके पास बंदूक थी। बदमाश जंगल में वन्यप्राणियाें के शिकार के लिए निकले थे, जिन्हें बीट गार्ड ने रुकने का कहा लेकिन वे भाग गए। उन्हीं का पीछा किया तो मर्डर कर दिया गया।

वन डीएफओ पीएन मिश्रा ने बताया, बीट गार्ड प्रतिदिन की तरह रतनपुर जंगल में ड्यूटी के लिए गए थे। रास्ते में उन्हें बदमाश दिखे ताे उन्हाेंने अपने माेबाइल से वीडियाे बनाना शुरू कर दिया। हालांकि इस वीडियाे में बदमाश नजर नहीं आ रहे हैं। वीडियाे में बीट गार्ड बदमाशाें काे क्याें भाग रहे हाे, रुक जाओ, चलाओ गाेली, चलाओ गाेली, यह आवाज सुनाई दी और बदमाशाें ने फायर कर दिया, उसकी भी आवाज वीडियाे में कैद हाे गई है।

बदमाशों का पीछा करते हुए वीडियो बना रहे थे।
बदमाशों का पीछा करते हुए वीडियो बना रहे थे।

शाम तक बीट गार्ड वापस अपने रेंज ऑफिस में नहीं लाैटे ताे उनके माेबाइल पर बीट गार्ड हरिश परमार ने काॅल किया, लेकिन वह बंद था। वन कर्मचारी समझ गए कि कुछ बात हुई है। सभी मदनलाल काे तलाशने के लिए जंगल की तरफ गए। सर्चिंग के दाैरान परमार काे बीट रतनपुर के कक्ष क्रमांक 532 में भूरिया तलाई के पास बाइक के पास मदनलाल की लाश पड़ी मिली। शरीर पर दाहिने सीने पर गाेली लगने के निशान थे।

मृतक के पास डिस्चार्ज पड़े माेबाइल काे चार्जिंग करने के बाद वीडियाे देखा ताे उसमें आरोपियाें के द्वारा की गई वारदात कैद हाे गई। मामले में उदयनगर पुलिस ने अज्ञात बदमाशाें के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। इधर, वन विभाग की टास्क फाेर्स भी जांच के लिए घटना स्थल पर पहुंच गई है।

विभागीय सम्मान के साथ उज्जैन में अंतिम संस्कार
डीएफओ मिश्रा के अनुसार बीट गार्ड मदनलाल वर्मा उज्जैन के रहने वाले थे। शुक्रवार काे उज्जैन में विभागीय सम्मान के साथ अंतिम संस्कार किया जाएगा। ड्यूटी के दाैरान वन संपदा, वन्य प्राणियाें की रक्षा करते समय वह शहीद हुए हैं। उनके अंतिम संस्कार की वन विभाग ने पूरी तैयारी कर ली है।

