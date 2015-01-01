पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ठगी का कॉल सेंटर:सबसे छोटे कर्मचारी की सैलरी थी 25000, ऑफिस और वेतन खर्च काटने के बाद भी कमा लेते थे डेढ़ करोड़ रुपए महीना

इंदौर10 मिनट पहले
अमेरिकी नागरिकों से ठगी करने वाले कॉल सेंटर से 21 युवक-युवतियों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है।
  • डीआईजी बोले- एफबीआई को भेजा ईमेल, ठगी करने वालों में ज्यादातर गुजरात के युवक-युवती

अमेरिकी नागरिकों के सोशल सिक्योरिटी नंबर (एसएसएन) चुराकर उनसे ठगी करने वाला कॉल सेंटर कर्मचारियों की सैलरी और ऑफिस खर्च काटकर हर महीने डेढ़ करोड़ रुपए कमाता था। यही नहीं, कॉल सेंटर के सबसे छोटे कर्मचारी का वेतन 25 हजार रुपए महीना था। इससे अंदाजा लगाना मुश्किल है कि ये अमेरिकी नागरिकों से अब तक कितने रुपयों की ठगी कर चुके हैं। इसके लिए पुलिस अब इनके बैंक खातों की जांच कर रही है।

डीआईजी हरिनारायण चारी मिश्र के मुताबिक, यह पता लगाया जा रहा है कि अमेरिकी नागरिकों से ठगी के बाद उनके डॉलर में आने वाले पैसों को ये कैसे भारतीय मुद्रा में कन्वर्ट कराते थे। इनके सोर्स क्या हैं। प्राथमिक जांच में अमेरिका में भी इनके एजेंट होने की बात पता चली है, जो बिट-क्वाइन के जरिए वाया चीन कॉल सेंटर तक रुपए भेजते थे। इसके अलावा कॉल सेंटर से पकड़े गए 21 युवक-युवतियों में से अधिकांश गुजरात के हैं। इनसे कई तरह के सॉफ्टेवयर और इंटरनेट कॉलिंग के सिस्टम मिले हैं।

यहां के कर्मचारी अमेरिकी नागरिकों से उनके सोशल सिक्योरिटी नंबर के नाम पर उन्हें ड्रग्स ट्रैफिकिंग, मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग और बैंक फ्रॉड या एंटी नेशनल गतिविधियों में शामिल होने का कहकर डराते थे। फिर गिरोह के क्लोजर व टेक्नो हेड से बात करवा कर ठगते थे। कॉल सेंटर से पकड़े गए मैनेजर और आईटी हेड ने बताया कि उनके यहां काम करने वाला कर्मचारी एक दिन में 100 अमेरिकी लोगों को फोन करता है। इनमें से चार अमेरिकी भी यदि जाल में फंस जाते हैं तो 15 से 20 लाख का खेल हो जाता है। कई बार कुछ कर्मचारी 5 से 10 लाख का ही बिजनेस कर पाते हैं। इन्हें बढ़ावा देने के लिए हर ठगी पर 10 प्रतिशत का कमीशन इन्सेंटिव के रूप में दिया जाता है। डीआईजी ने बताया कि इंटरनेशनल रैकेट होने के कारण इस केस में भी एफबीआई को ई-मेल के जरिए जानकारी भेजी गई है।

15 से 20 प्रश्नों की स्क्रिप्ट देकर पहले से सवाल-जवाब के लिए तैयार किया जाता था

डीआईजी ने बताया कि अमेरिकी नागरिकों को ठगने के लिए हर कर्मचारी को 15 से 20 प्रश्नों की स्क्रिप्ट दी जाती थी। उसमें हर तरह के क्रॉस प्रश्न रहते थे। यदि कर्मचारी कहीं खुद उलझता नजर आता तो क्लोजर और उसके बाद अंत में टेक्नो हेड (जो सबसे ज्यादा एक्सपर्ट) होते हैं वे चर्चा करते थे। इनके पास हर तरह के क्रॉस प्रश्नों का डाटाबेस है। किस सवाल पर कैसे और क्या जवाब देना है। डीआईजी ने कॉल सेंटर के कर्मचारियों से अमेरिका में एक नागरिक को उसके चुराए डेटा के आधार पर ठगी करने के तरीके को लाइव उदाहरण देकर भी समझा है।

