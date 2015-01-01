पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इंदौर:कॉलेज एडमिशन का कल अंतिम दिन, पोर्टल पर जिनका नाम होगा वही दे पाएंगे परीक्षा

इंदौर30 मिनट पहले
  • एमबीए में कल से सीएलसी के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन, 5 दिन फ़ीस भरने के लिए मिलेंगे

कॉलेजों में प्रवेश के लिए मंगलवार को अंतिम दिन है। शाम 5 बजे तक जो छात्र ऑनलाइन फ़ीस जमा कर देंगे, उनका प्रवेश मान्य होगा। ऑनलाइन और ऑफलाइन दोनों प्रवेश प्रक्रिया वाले कॉलेजों को शासन के ऑनलाइन पोर्टल पर हर छात्र की जानकारी अपलोड करना होगी। जिन छात्रों का नाम पोर्टल पर दर्ज़ होगा, उन्हें ही परीक्षा में शामिल होने का मौका मिलेगा।

बीकॉम, बीए, बीएससी, बीबीए जैसे यूजी और एमकॉम, एमए और एमएससी जैसे पीजी कोर्स में जिन छात्रों ने प्रवेश नहीं लिया है उनके पास यह आख़िरी मौका है।

एमबीए में कल से फ़िर रजिस्ट्रेशन

एमबीए(कोर) में एडमिशन के पहले राउंड की प्रवेश प्रक्रिया पूरी हो गई है। मंगलवार से शुक्रवार तक दोबारा रजिस्ट्रेशन होंगे। इस दौरान पहले रजिस्ट्रेशन करवा चुके छात्र नई चॉइस भी भर सकेंगे। फिर लिस्ट आएगी और 5 दिन फ़ीस भरने के लिए मिलेंगे।

