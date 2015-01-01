पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ऑनलाइन फ्राॅड:ठग ने खुद को बताया बैंक अधिकारी, पीड़ित को दिया रिवार्ड पाॅइंट का लालच, ओटीपी मिलते ही खाते से ट्रांसफर कर लिए 49 हजार रुपए

इंदौर7 मिनट पहले
रिवार्ड पॉइंट के लालच में 49 हजार रुपए से ज्यादा के ठगी के शिकार हुए पीड़ित को क्राइम ब्रांच ने तत्काल कार्रवाई करते हुए रुपए वापस लौटवा दिए हैं। ठग ने खुद को बैंक अधिकारी बताकर झांसे में लिया और ओटीपी नंबर हासिल कर रुपए दूसरे खाते में जमा कर लिए थे। पुलिस ने बैंक की मदद से ट्रांजेक्शन रुकवाया।

पीड़ित डाॅ. मोहन बाबू नेमा निवासी वंदना नगर ने क्राइम ब्रांच काे बताया कि 24 अक्टूबर काे उन्हें ठग का काॅल अाया था। ठग ने खुद काे एसबीआई बैंक का प्रतिनिधि बताया अाैर रिवार्ड पाइंट का लालच देकर बैंक का ओटीपी पूछा। नेमा ने जैसे ही उसे अाेटीपी बताया कुछ देर बाद उन्हें उनके खाते से 49290 ट्रांसफर होने का मैसेज आया। मैसे देख वे समझ गए कि वे ठगी का शिकार हुए हैं। इसके बाद उन्होंने इसकी शिकायत तत्काल क्राइम ब्रांच को की।

मामले में एसपी गुरुप्रसाद पाराशर ने तत्काल फ्राॅड इंन्वेस्टीगेशन सेल को कार्रवाई के लिए कहा। इस पर टीम ने तत्काल पीड़ित से पूरी जानकारी लेते हुए संबंधित बैंक को मेल भेजकर ट्रांजेक्शन को रुकवाने को कहा। मेल मिलने के बाद ट्रांजेक्शन हुए रुपए वापस पीड़ित के खाते में जमा हो गए।

मामले में पुलिस ने लोगों से अपील की है कि वे किसी भी अज्ञात व्यक्ति को अपने बैंक खाते की व्यक्तिगत जानकारी नहीं दें। साथ ही ओटीपी की जानकारी किसी से भी शेयर न करें। यदि कोई गलती से इस प्रकार की घटना का शिकार हो गया है तो तत्काल साइबर क्राइम हेल्प लाइन नंबर 7049124445 पर पुलिस को जानकारी दें।

