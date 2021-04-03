पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Indore Girl Suicide Case | Madhya Pradesh Indore Girl Student Commits Suicide By Hanging Herself

परीक्षा के टेंशन में लगाई फांसी:जिस कमरे में 15-15 घंटे पढ़ती थी, उसी में फंदे पर झूली छात्रा; लाॅकडाउन के कारण पढ़ाई नहीं होने से थी परेशान

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
पढ़ाई के तनाव में आकर गुरुवार को एक होनहार छात्रा ने फांसी लगाकर जान दे दी। जिस कमरे में वह 15-15 घंटे पढ़ाई किया करती थी, उसी में उसका शव फंदे पर लटका मिला। यह देखकर परिजन बदहवास हो गए। सूचना के बाद पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए जिला अस्पताल भेजा। युवती ने कोई सुसाइड नोट नहीं छोड़ा है।

परिजन हेमंत सोलंकी ने बताया कि राऊ के राम रहीम कॉलोनी में रहने वाली नैंसी वर्मा ने फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या की है। नैंसी को पढ़ने का बहुत शौक था। वह 15 से 16 घंटे रोज पढ़ाई किया करती थी। लॉकडाउन के कारण उसकी पढ़ाई नहीं हो पाई थी। परीक्षा पास आ रही थी ऐसे में उसे पेपर को लेकर टेंशन होने लगी थी। बचपन से ही उसे बोलने और सुनने में थोड़ी परेशानी थी। इस बात का भी उसे तनाव था। वह बहुत होशियार छात्रा थी, लेकिन उसे अपने कॅरियर को लेकर हमेशा चिंता रहती थी। इन्हीं सब कारणों से उसने अपने स्टडी रूम में फांसी लगाकर जान दे दी। वह आईआईटी की भी तैयारी कर रही थी।

