स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण 2021:स्वच्छता में 5वीं बार नंबर-1 बनने और सेवन स्टार रेटिंग के लिए इंदौर की है ऐसी तैयारी, 5 प्रकार के कचरे को कर रहा अलग-अलग

इंदौर42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
निगमायुक्त प्रतिभा पाल ने 5वीं बार नंबर वन बनने के लिए दी सीख।

स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण 2021 में इंदौर को सेवन स्टार लाना है तो सभी कैटेगरी में लेवल 4 हासिल करने के हिसाब से तैयारी करना होगी। यह बात निगमायुक्त प्रतिभा पाल ने बुधवार को रवींद्र नाट्यगृह में आयोजित कार्यशाला में कही। इंदौर को सर्वेक्षण में पांचवीं बार नंबर वन बनाने के लिए नई गाइड लाइन के अनुसार कार्ययोजना बनाकर कार्य करने के लिए कार्यशाला का आयोजन किया गया। इसमें गारबेज फ्री सीटी बनाने, स्टार रेटिंग व वाटर प्लस सर्वे के संबंध में प्रेजेंटेशन के माध्यम से पूरी टीम को समझाइश दी गई।

अपर आयुक्त संदीप सोनी ने सर्वेक्षण की नई गाइड लाइन और सेवन स्टार रैंकिंग के प्रोटोकॉल अनुसार इंदौर वेस्ट कलेक्शन मोबाइल एप के माध्यम से सिटीजन फीडबैक की जानकारी संग्रहित करने को लेकर जानकारी दी। इसमें सभी जोनल अधिकारी, स्वास्थ अधिकारियों के साथ एनजीओ की टीम को बताया गया कि उन्हें क्या-क्या तैयारियां करना होगी। कचरा सेग्रिकेशन में सावधानी बरतनी है।

अपर आयुक्त ने बताया कि इस बार सबसे ज्यादा फोकस सिटीजन फीडबैक पर रहेगा। जो जानकारी निगम द्वारा पोर्टल में फीड की जाएगी उसे सर्वेयर की टीम आकर वेरिफाई करेगी। हर रहवासी क्षेत्र के साथ ही लोगों से टीम द्वारा पूछा जाएगा। सभी बिंदुओं पर 90 प्रतिशत से ज्यादा पॉजिटिव फीडबैक मिलेगा तभी इंदौर का दावा पक्का हो पाएगा। 5 प्रकार का कचरा (गीला, सूखा (प्लास्टिक व नाॅन प्लास्टिक) सेनेटरी वेस्ट, घरेलू अपशिष्ट, वेस्ट ई-वेस्ट) को अलग-अलग संग्रहित किया जाना जरूरी है। कचरा संग्रहण वाहन में कचरा मिक्स नहीं होना चाहिए। कही से भी कचरा मिक्स आता है तो संबंधित अधिकारी पर कार्रवाई होगी। फुटपाथों पर लगे लीटर बीन का भी कचरा मिक्स होकर कलेक्शन सेंटर पर नहीं आए। पाल ने ओडीएफ, स्वच्छता और 7 स्टार रेटिंग के तहत आने वाले समय में क्या-क्या तैयारियां की जाना है, इस संबंध में जानकारी दी।

