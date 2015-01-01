पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हादसा या आत्महत्या:इंदौर के तालाब में ढाई साल के बच्चे का शव मिलने के अगले दिन मां का भी शव मिला, सीसीटीवी में बच्चे को लात मारते दिखी थी

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
महिला के शव को तालाब से निकालकर पीएम के लिए अस्पताल भिजवाया गया।
  • लोग बोले- मानसिक बीमार थी महिला, फिलहाल पहचान नहीं हुई
  • एक दिन पहले सीसीटीवी में बेटे को लेकर जाती दिखी

बिचौली मर्दाना में लगातार दो दिन तक दो शव मिलने से हड़कंप मच गया है। मंगलवार को यहां तालाब में ढाई साल के बच्चे का शव मिला था। अगले दिन यहां महिला का नग्न हालत में शव मिला है, जिसे उस मासूम की मां बताया जा रहा है। ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि ये दोनों मां-बेटे हैं। मां मानसिक विक्षिप्त थी। वह कई दिनों से मांगकर खा रही थी।

पुलिस को दो दिन पहले का सीसीटीवी फुटेज मिला है, जिसमें महिला अपने बच्चे को लेकर जा रही है। जब वह गिर जाता है, तो उसे लात मारती है। अभी तक दोनों की पहचान नहीं हो पाई है। पुलिस जांच कर रही है कि आखिर यह हादसा है या आत्महत्या।

सीसीटीवी में बच्चे के साथ नजर आ रही महिला।
सीसीटीवी में बच्चे के साथ नजर आ रही महिला।

कनाड़िया टीआई आरडी कानवा के अनुसार लोगों ने सूचना दी थी कि बिचौली मर्दाना के तालाब में मंगलवार को बच्चे का शव मिला था। वहीं, बुधवार को फिर एक महिला का शव मिला है। पुलिस वहां पहुंची, तो देखा कि एक महिला का शव पानी में पड़ा है। उसे मशक्कत कर निकाला गया। फिलहाल, महिला की पहचान नहीं हो पाई है।

महिला का शव मिलने के बाद टीआई ने आसपास में पूछताछ करवाई। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि ये महिला अपने बच्चे के साथ कुछ दिनों से घूम रही थी। उसके कुछ सीसीटीवी फुटेज भी मिले हैं, जिसमें वह मानसिक बीमार दिख रही है। फुटेज में दिख रहा है कि वह अपने बच्चे को हाथ पकड़कर ले जाती है, तभी बच्चा गिर जाता है, तो वह उसे हाथ मारती है। लात से भी मारती है। बाद में उसे उठाकर फिर चलती है। महिला कहां से आई थी और किस जगह की रहने वाली है, यह भी नहीं पता है।

पानी में महिला का शव देख लोगों ने पुलिस को सूचना दी।
पानी में महिला का शव देख लोगों ने पुलिस को सूचना दी।

पुलिस 2 दर्जन से ज्यादा लोगों से बयान ले रही है, आखिर वह महिला वहां पहुंची कैसे? माना जा रहा है कि घटना सोमवार रात की है, जब वे दोनों वहां पहुंचे हों। हलका होने के कारण बच्चे का शव पहले बाहर आ गया था। अगले दिन उसकी मां का शव बाहर आया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसीमा पर तैनात सैनिकों को मिली नई हाउसिंग फेसिलिटी, माइनस 40 डिग्री तापमान में भी रह सकेंगे जवान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें