पुलिसवाले पुलिस की शरण में:भूमाफियाओं में पुलिसवालों को भी नहीं छोड़ा, पैसे लेने के बाद भी नहीं दिया प्लाट, लाखों लिए फिर नही नहीं कराई प्लाट की रजिस्ट्री

इंदौर14 मिनट पहले
राऊ थानाक्षेत्र का मामला, पुलिस जांच में जुटी।

भूमाफियाओं में आम आदमी तो ठीक शहर के पुलिस के साथ भी धोखाधड़ी की। कॉलोनी में प्लाट दिलाने के नाम पर लाखों रुपए ले लिए, लेकिन अब तक रजिस्ट्री नहीं की। काफी परेशान होने के बाद पुलिसकर्मियों ने आरोपियों के खिलाफ धोखाधड़ी का केस दर्ज करवाया।

राऊ पुलिस के अनुसार शहर के एक प्रधान आरक्षक रूपलाल मोरे निवासी पुलिस लाइन राऊ, एसआई कमल सिंह चौहान और सिपाही महेश गामड़ की शिकायत पर राजा बाबू नेमा, राजकुमार नेमा दोनों निवासी नेमीनगर और के के गोयल (अग्रवाल) निवासी इंद्रासन कॉम्पलेक्स जावरा कंपाउंड के खिलाफ धोखाधड़ी का केस दर्ज किया है।

प्रधान आरक्षक रूपलाल मोरे ने पुलिस को बताया कि आरोपियों ने राज लक्ष्मी एस्टेट के नाम से रंगवासा में वक्रतुंड टाउनशिप प्राइवेट लिमिटेड कॉलोनी काटी थी। आरोपियों के लोगों ने सड़क पर केनोपी लगाकर प्लॉट की बुकिंग की। पहले आओ पहले पाओ के आधार पर बुकिंग कर दी। स्कीम रखी कि शुरुआती बुकिंग पर स्कूटर इनाम में दिया जाएगा।

पुलिसकर्मियों ने नकद, ऑनलाइन व चेक के मार्फ़त लाखों रुपये देकर प्लॉट बुक कर लिए। आरोपियों इसके बदले उन्हें रसीदें दे दीं। फिर स्टाम्प पर लिखा-पढ़ी कर दी। रजिस्ट्री का समय आया तो बहाने बनाने लगे। कई दिनों तक ताला गया। आखिर में पुलिसकर्मियों को शक हुआ तो वे दफ्तर व घरों में पहुंचे। वहां से आरोपी गायब हो चुके थे। पीडि़तों ने बताया कि आरोपियों ने कई लोगों से करोड़ों ठगे हैं। एएसपी शशिकांत कनकने के अनुसार प्रकरण दर्ज कर आरोपियों की तलाश की जा रही है। जल्दी ही उन्हें गिरफ्तार करेंगे।

