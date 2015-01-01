पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Indore
  • Madhya Pradesh Indore Crime News; Man Rs 10 Lakh Looted In Indore Vijay Nagar, Robbers Arrested From Gujarat Ahmedabad

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ठक-ठक गैंग का सरगना कब्जे में:दो साल पहले निजी फाइनेंस कंपनी के बाहर से 10 लाख लूटकर फरार हुआ था, अहमदाबाद से पकड़कर लाई पुलिस

इंदौर22 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

विजय नगर थाना क्षेत्र में 2018 में दिनदहाड़े एक निजी फाइनेंस कंपनी के बाहर से 10 लाख रुपए से भरा बैग लूटकर फरार हुए आरोपी को पुलिस ने गुजरात के अहमदाबाद से दबोचा है। गिरफ्त में आए आरोपी की तलाश में पुलिस लगातार आसपास के राज्यों में सूचना अनुसार दबिश दे रही थी। पता चला है कि आरोपी ठक-ठक गैंग का सरगना है।

थाना प्रभारी तहजीब काजी ने बताया कि लूट के मुख्य आरोपी 47 साल के विकास ठाकुर को अहमदाबाद से गिरफ्तार किया गया है। लूट की घटना के बाद पुलिस ने आसपास के राज्यों को भी सीसीटीवी और आरोपी का हुलिया भेजा था। इसी कड़ी में अहमदाबाद पुलिस ने 13 दिसंबर की रात को हमसे संपर्क किया और वारदात के समय सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हुए आरोपियों से मिलता जुलता एक फोटो भेजा। हमने फोटो देखकर रात में ही एक टीम को अहमदाबाद के लिए रवाना कर दिया।

अहमदाबाद पुलिस ने बताया था कि क्राइम ब्रांच ने इसे पकड़ा है। इस पर कोई बड़ी धारा में केस दर्ज नहीं होने से यह सुबह जमानत पर छूट सकता है, इसलिए आप थोड़ा जल्दी पहुंचने की कोशिश करें। इस पर रात 11 बजे ही प्रधान आरक्षक राजेंद्र रघुवंशी और आरक्षक राकेश को रवाना कर दिया गया। पुलिस के अनुसार आरोपी का एक अंतरराज्यीय गिरोह है। यदि समय रहते अहमदाबाद नहीं पहुंचते तो यह संभवत: हाथ नहीं आता।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें24 घंटे में सिर्फ 18 हजार संक्रमित मिले, यह बीते 6 महीने में सबसे कम, इलाज करा रहे 15 हजार मरीज कम हुए - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें