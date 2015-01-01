पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्यार में धोखा:लिव इन रिलेशनशिप में रहकर युवती से शादी का बोलकर संबंध बनाने और मुकर जाने वाले निजी बैंक का आईटी मैनेजर पहुंचा जेल

इंदौर2 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
युवती ने अपने मुंह बोले भाई के साथ थाने आकर आरोपी की रिपोर्ट की थी। (प्रतीकात्मक फोटो)

लिव इन रिलेशनशिप में रहने के बाद शादी न करने वाले आईटी मैनेजर युवक को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया गया है। आरोपी के खिलाफ 27 वर्षीय युवती ने दुष्कर्म करने और लोहे की रॉड से पीटने की शिकायत दर्ज करवाई थी।

लसूडिया टीआई इंद्रमणि पटेल ने बताया कि आरोपी योगेंद्र उइके के खिलाफ उसी के साथ लिव इन रिलेशनशिप में 2 माह से रहने वाली 27 वर्षीय युवती ने शिकायत की थी कि उसकी दोस्ती सोशल मीडिया के जरिए आरोपी से हुई थी। वह एक निजी बैंक में आईटी मैनेजर के पद पर काम करता था। दोस्ती के दौरान ही उसने शादी की बात कर ली थी। इसलिए विश्वास में आकर युवती उसी के साथ लिव इन में रहने लगी थी।

दिसंबर माह में आरोपी ने युवती को शादी का आश्वासन दिया था, लेकिन जब उसने शादी के लिए दबाव बनाया तो आरोपी ने उसके साथ लोहे की राॅड से मारपीट की और धमकाया कि मेरी शिकायत पुलिस में की तो जान से मार दूंगा। इसके बाद युवती ने अपने मुंह बोले भाई के माध्यम से थाने आकर उसकी रिपोर्ट की। आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिताब में लिखा- पाकिस्तानी फौज में कई लोग अल कायदा के मददगार, अब यह ओपन सीक्रेट - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें