इंदौर:पत्नी लड़कर मायके गई तो पति ने बाइक से पेट्रोल निकाला और खुद पर डालकर लगा ली आग, मौत

इंदौर15 मिनट पहले
द्वारकापुरी थाना क्षेत्र में पत्नी से विवाद के बाद पति ने जहर खाया।
  • एक अन्य मामले में मायके भेजने से परेशान महिला ने काटी अपनी कलाई
  • द्वारिकापुरी और एरोड्रम थाना क्षेत्र में हुई घटनाएं, पुलिस ने केस दर्ज किया

एक महिला का पति से विवाद हो गया, जिसके चलते वह पास ही स्थित अपने मायके चली गई। इस बात से तनाव में पति ने खुद को आग लगा ली। उधर, एक अन्य मामले में मायके नहीं ले जाने से गुस्साई पत्नी ने कलाई काट ली। पुलिस ने दोनों ही मामलों में केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

द्वारिकापुरी पुलिस के अनुसार सोमवार को जगमोहन पिता रमेश वर्मा निवासी गुरु शंकर नगर को उसके परिजन झुलसी हालत में एमवायएच लाए थे। देर रात उसकी मौत हो गई। परिजनों के अनुसार जगमोहन बेलदारी करता था। सोमवार को नशे में घर पहुंचा। फिर पत्नी रानी से किसी बात को लेकर झगड़ा हो गया। पति से तंग आकर पत्नी कुछ देर के लिए पास ही स्थित अपने मायके आ गई। पत्नी को मायके जाता देख जगमोहन दुखी हो गया। फिर उसने अपनी बाइक से पेट्रोल निकालकर कर अपने ऊपर डाल लिया और आग लगा ली। उसकी चीख सुन पड़ोसी दौड़े और आग बुझाने के बाद अस्पताल लाए।

पति मायके नहीं ले गया तो काट ली हाथ की नस

सोमवार रात को निशा वर्मा (22) निवासी नयापुरा को पति सचिन घायल हालत में एमवाय लाया था। पति ने एरोड्रम पुलिस को बताया पत्नी दशहरे पर मायके जाने की जिद कर रही थी। वह दिनभर उसे टालता रहा। शाम को भी पत्नी ने पूछा तो वह घर से चला गया। गुस्साई पत्नी ने कलाई काट ली।

पत्नी से विवाद के बाद खाया जहर

द्वारकापुरी थाना क्षेत्र में लक्ष्मीनारायण निवासी आस्था पैलेस ने सोमवार रात जहर खा लिया। पत्नी नीतू उसे एमवाय लाई। नीतू बोली पति शराब पीकर आए थे। फिर पत्नी पर गुस्सा जताया। इस दौरान कहासुनी हुई। पत्नी गुस्से में सो गई। तभी पति ने जहर पी लिया।

