केटरर ने खुदकुशी की:इंदौर के पिपलिया तालाब में युवक की लाश मिली, सुसाइड नोट में लिखा- पत्नी और साली की वजह से जान दे रहा हूं

इंदौर44 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
राजकुमार ने परेशान होकर तालाब में कूदकर जान दी।
  • सुसाइड नोट में ससुरालवालों पर प्रताड़ना का आरोप लगाया, पुलिस ने केस दर्ज किया

भंवरकुआं क्षेत्र के पिपलिया तालाब में बुधवार को युवक की लाश मिली है। पुलिस को मृतक के पास से एक सुसाइड नोट भी मिला है, जिसमें उसने पत्नी समेत ससुरालवालों पर परेशान करने का आरोप लगाया है।

राजकुमार ने एक पेज का सुसाइड नोट भी छोड़ा है।
पुलिस के अनुसार मृतक की पहचान 33 वर्षीय राजकुमार उर्फ राजू निवासी प्रजापत नगर के रूप में हुई है। वह केटरिंग का काम करता था। सोमवार रात को वह काम के लिए घर से निकला था। मंगलवार रात तक वह घर नहीं पहुंचा। बुधवार सुबह पिपलिया तालाब में उसकी लाश मिली। उसने एक सुसाइड नोट छोड़ा है, जिसमें उसने पत्नी, सास और साली से परेशान होने का जिक्र किया है।

यह लिखा सुसाइड नोट में...
मैं राजकुमार मेरे ससुरालवालों के कारण मर रहा हूं। कृपया और किसी को परेशान ना किया जाए। परेशान करना है ताे मेरी सास, मेरी पत्नी और साली को परेशान करें। क्योंकि मैं इनके कारण ही मर रहा हूं।

