इंदौर में दोहरी हत्या:पुलिसकर्मी और उनकी पत्नी की चाकुओं से गोदकर हत्या, बेटे की चीख सुन दौड़े पड़ोसी, कमरे में मे पड़ी थी खून से सनी लाश

इंदौर4 मिनट पहले
पुलिसकर्मी और उनकी पत्नी नीलम की हत्या की गई है।

एरोड्रम थाना क्षेत्र में गुरुवार सुबह दोहरे हत्याकांड ने क्षेत्र में सनसनी फैला दी। हत्या किसी और की नहीं बल्कि पुलिसकर्मी और उनकी पत्नी की हुई है। यह रहने वाले ज्योति प्रसाद शर्मा और उनकी पत्नी नीलम की किसी ने चाकुओं से गोद कर देर रात हत्या कर दी है। सूचना के बाद एरोड्रम पुलिस सहित आलाधिकारी मौके पर पहुंचे हैं। प्रारंभिक जानकारी अनुसार हत्या पारिवारिक विवाद के चलते होना बताई जा रही है। पुलिस आसपास सीसीटीवी कैमरे और अन्य जानकारी जुटा जा रही है।

एरोड्रम पुलिस मामले में जानकारी जुटा रही है, सीसीटीवी कैमरे भी जांचें जा रहे हैं।
डीआईजी हरिनारायण चारी मिश्रा के अनुसार घटना एरोड्रम थाने के रुक्मणी नगर की है। यहां रहने वाले 15वीं बटालियन में पदस्थ ज्योति प्रसाद और नीलम की सुबह रक्तरंजित लाश घर पर मिली। संभवत: पारिवारिक विवाद के कारण देर रात हत्या की गई है। सूत्रों के अनुसार मकान दो भाग में है। एक में ज्योति के माता-पिता रहते हैं, जबकि दूसरे भाग में पुलिसकर्मी अपने 18 साल के बेटे और 17 साल की बेटी सहित पत्नी के साथ रहते थे। बेटा दूसरे भाग में पुलिसकर्मी के माता-पिता के साथ सो रहा था, जबकि बेटी घटना वाले घर पर थी। सुबह बेटा उठा और अपने घर पहुंचा तो माता-पिता की लाश देख चीख उठा। आवाज सुन पड़ोसी मौके पर पहुंचे। उन्होंने तत्काल पुलिस के कॉल किया। मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने कमरे को सील कर दिया और आलाधिकारियों को सूचना दी। बताया जा रहा है कि 17 साल की बेटी घर पर मौजूद नहीं है।

